British PM Boris Johnson proudly wears ‘Philippines’ in road to COVID-19 recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was spotted during his morning run clad in a white t-shirt with a logo that reads "PHILIPPINES.”

The British figure is reportedly getting back into shape after surviving novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), for which he was admitted last month in St. Thomas Hospital, London.

Related: British PM in intensive care as virus toll soars

While Johnson has not issued a public statement over the “gesture,” Internet users are saying that his attire was both no coincidence and clearly in tribute to Filipino healthcare workers serving abroad.

Wearing a Philippines shirt to honor Filipino NHS health care workers?https://t.co/uh7GRnoIjK — Benedict Exconde (@iskonglasalista) May 20, 2020

Boris Johnson dons a Phil Shirt. It may be a symbolic sign to appreciate the Filipino Nurses. Meanwhile in the Philippines.. Oh forget it. #LiftTheHCWDeploymentBan https://t.co/UANKKuG2g2 — PrisoNurse_Mikee (@PrisonurseMikee) May 21, 2020

Thank you Sir for honoring the efforts of Filipino nurses, doctors, and other healthcare frontliners in UK! Boris Johnson dons Philippines holiday T-shirt https://t.co/4Ougo0ZUVM via @MailOnline — Reyna Elena (@reyna_elena) May 20, 2020

For me, it’s a massive deal when the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wears a ‘Philippines’ t-shirt so publicly. Thanks @BorisJohnson!!! — Malcolm Conlan (@MalcolmConlan) May 20, 2020

The British PM promoting the Philippines on his morning jog. https://t.co/LRe4DulrQ4 — David Guerrero (@guerrerowrites) May 20, 2020

An estimated 200,000 Filipinos live in the UK, including around 21,000 healthcare workers employed by the National Health Service (NHS) and other private hospitals, according to Philippine Ambassador to London Antonio Lagdameo.

In late April, a Filipino nurse receiving care in the same intensive therapy unit as the prime minister succumbed to COVID-19.

Related: Pinoy nurse who battled COVID-19 alongside British PM dies