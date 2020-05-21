COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
coronavirus
In this file photo taken on March 25, 2020 A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the dispatch box during Prime Minister's Question time (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on March 25, 2020.
AFP / PRU
British PM Boris Johnson proudly wears ‘Philippines’ in road to COVID-19 recovery
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was spotted during his morning run clad in a white t-shirt with a logo that reads "PHILIPPINES.”

The British figure is reportedly getting back into shape after surviving novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), for which he was admitted last month in St. Thomas Hospital, London.

Related: British PM in intensive care as virus toll soars

While Johnson has not issued a public statement over the “gesture,” Internet users are saying that his attire was both no coincidence and clearly in tribute to Filipino healthcare workers serving abroad.

An estimated 200,000 Filipinos live in the UK, including around 21,000 healthcare workers employed by the National Health Service (NHS) and other private hospitals, according to Philippine Ambassador to London Antonio Lagdameo.

In late April, a Filipino nurse receiving care in the same intensive therapy unit as the prime minister succumbed to COVID-19.

Related: Pinoy nurse who battled COVID-19 alongside British PM dies

