Scammer Xian Gaza taunts Francis Leo Marcos after arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Self-confessed scammer Xian Gaza characteristically had the last word when it came to the arrest of fellow internet personality Francis Leo Marcos over violation of the optometry law.

After news broke of the National Bureau of Investigation serving Marcos his arrest warrant, Xian felt it appropriate to leave his again-viral catchphrase in the comments section of ABS-CBN News' report on the matter.

“NYEEEAAAAAM,” Xian trolled, with the comment receiving over 12,000 reactions and 800 replies as of writing.

NBI arrested businessman Francis Leo Marcos.



Xian Gaza: pic.twitter.com/ki5IUQIdMD — Johnny Cupcakes ???? (@JohnnyGabcakes) May 19, 2020

The self-described “KSP” (kulang sa pansin) popularized the expression during one of his travels, quickly transforming into the “nyeam” meme, which only fueled his notoriety and followed him from jail release to being rejected by actresses after his controversial advances.

The top entry for "Nyeam" on Urban Dictionary is the catchphrase of a "Filipino CEO who is also known for having scammed a lot of people through a fake fundraising event. Some say it is his bizarre form of the expression 'dayum'."

