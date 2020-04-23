'Quaran-teachers': 6 'bayani' educators show 'Bayanihan' amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Educators are true models of compassion and service. Over the years, we have heard stories of selfless service from teachers. Now, even while the world is in a health crisis, we continue to turn to teachers to give hope.

For these six teachers, service to humanity is not just talk, but a calling that they choose to answer all the time.

Nueva Ecija

Photo release Teacher Normita Liwag handing out food

During the quarantine period, Normita Nugoy Liwag decided to help the people of her community in Brgy. San Vicente, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija in her own little way. She served pancit and pandesal to their community frontliners, who are barangay police officers, security guards, and soldiers. She also distributed snacks to the families residing along the railroad of Bagong Sikat in Gapan City.

For Liwag, our current situation calls us to help others and extend our generosity to those who are less fortunate.

Liwag is an Alternative Learning Systems (ALS) instructor who has been helping prisoners, physically disabled, female prostitutes, rebel returnees, prisoners, and out-of-school youths so they can rise above their difficult circumstances.

Albay

Photo release Mr. Ronaldo Reyes teaching community members about COVID-19

Ronaldo Comploma Reyes, together with Science teacher volunteers, conducted COVID-19 info drive in Barangays San Antonio, Bangkilingan, and Bacolod in Tabaco City, Albay.

This activity is part of Reyes’ Sci-Connect or Science in the Community. The program aims to help communities find practical applications of science in their daily lives.

Sir Ron also makes personal donations to the LGU through the Tabaco City COVID-19 Command Center for its quarantined Tabaqueños.

Reyes is a Science teacher who has made significant contributions to the field of chemistry in the Philippines, and has been advocating the use of science and research not only in the classroom but also to solve community problems.

Iloilo

Photo release Teacher Darwin Tadifa with some of the meals they prepared

Together with the ALS teachers of Tubungan, Iloilo, Darwin Tababa Tadifa led the distribution of food packs to the frontliners of Tubungan, Iloilo. It benefited 88 barangay officials, barangay tanods, Rural Health Unit (RHU) personnel, Philippine National Police officers, Tubungan responders, and barangay health workers.

Tadifa has been using his creativity to serve poor communities whose members would rather work to earn a living than to study. Through his passion for teaching and community service, he was able to encourage them to go back to school.

Photo release Teacher Elsie Caballero Padernal and son with some of the relief goods they are distributing

Meanwhile, Elsie Caballero Padernal and her son have been sharing their blessings to families to others who have been severely affected by the lockdown. She packed and distributed relief goods composed of rice, milk, coffee, biscuits, noodles, and other essentials like laundry soaps.

Padernal, a public school teacher, is a member of the Panay-Bukidnon Tribe of Calinog, Iloilo. She has been devoting her life to teaching both the school-prescribed curriculum and the rich culture of her tribe. She is currently mastering traditional musical instruments and embroidery under the tutelage of her grandmother, who is a pundit of both arts.

Oriental Mindoro

Photo release Teacher Nelfa Quinto-Cepillo in action in one of the checkpoints in Puerto Galera

Nelfa Quinto Cepillo is both an ALS Teacher and Army Reservist. She volunteered as one of the frontliners to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro. Ms. Cepillo has been manning checkpoints, aware of the threat of the disease, not to mention the added burden of leaving her family behind.

Cepillo is used to this kind of assistance. She has been trekking the mountains of Oriental Mindoro to reach learners. She toils to make learning accessible to Mangyans.

Bataan

Photo release Dr. Bernadeth Gabor (left) leading the turnover of personal protective equipment to the frontliners from Bataan General Hospital.

Under Dr. Bernadeth Bernalte Gabor’s leadership, the Extension Services of the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) has fed hundreds of frontliners in different hospitals, checkpoints, and other essential establishments like the BPSU campuses, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Services Office, Philippine Red Cross Bataan Chapter, and the Metro Bataan Development Authority (MBDA).

Also, under Project Aruga, Dr. Gabor's team has also distributed Personal Protective Gears to frontliners at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Mariveles District Hospital and Orani District Hospital, These include face shields, N95 masks, disposable face masks, washable face masks, gloves, laboratory gowns, isolation gowns, and even alcohol.

As if those are not enough, Dr. Gabor still finds time to sew improvised face masks for frontliners.

Dr. Gabor is a college teacher who has been giving hope to a special set of learners. She first volunteered as an instructor at the Bataan District Jail (BDJ). Then, she helped establish certification courses to give these learners a new lease in life.

This inspiring set of educators were all honorees of an annual recognition program called “The Many Faces of the Teacher” by Bato Balani Foundation and Diwa Learning Systems Inc.

The program is currently accepting nominations from individuals and organizations who know of any educator who has a story that is worth telling and retelling. The search is open to educators of all ages who are actively teaching in private or public elementary or secondary schools, colleges, and universities. The nominee must have a project or program that has significantly improved lives or contributed to society.

To nominate a candidate, download the form and the search mechanics at Batobalani.org.ph and send to bbfi@diwamail.com, batobalanifoundation@gmail.com or at BBFI office, 6/F PDCP Bank Center, V.A.Rufino cor. Leviste Streets, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Deadline is April 30.