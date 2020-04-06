‘Real Adam and Eve’: Memes celebrate Queen Elizabeth II, Enrile’s longevity amid COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — Queen Elizabeth II addressed the British people on April 5, assuring them that they will win against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, invoking the spirit of World War 2 in a rare broadcast to the nation.

The 93-year-old monarch, who is turning 94 this month, said the situation reminded her of her first broadcast in 1940 during the war.

The queen was trending on Twitter recently as social media users compared the queen to 96-year-old Filipino politician Juan Ponce Enrile.

“If Queen Elizabeth II dies, I'll lose it. Not because she died, but because Enrile is still alive,” a Twitter user wrote.

If Queen Elizabeth II dies, I'll lose it. Not because she died, but because Enrile is still alive. — Bern (@prodeeboy) December 6, 2017

Another user posted a video of how the queen evolved in their money.

“Queen Elizabeth II just turned 93 years old. See her banknote evolution,” he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II just turned 93 years old. See her banknote evolution. #London #UK pic.twitter.com/advnXlN2H5 — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 21, 2019

Another user joked that Enrile and Queen Elizabeth II might be the real Adam and Eve.

“What if ang totoong Adam and Eve pala ay si Queen Elizabeth at Enrile?”

What if ang totoong Adam and Eve pala ay si Queen Elizabeth at Enrile? — Neil John #OUSTDUTERTENOW (@neilvildead) March 25, 2020

Another user posted a photo of Meghan Markle saying she will tell her kids that she was the queen of England.

But another user commented, "Keep dreaming Queen Elizabeth II is immortal.”

Keep dreaming Queen Elizabeth II is immortal — SoufQuiPeux (@SoufQuiPeu) November 20, 2019

Another user posted a video where Spiderman looks sad. It came with the caption, “Queen Elizabeth when she realizes she's not the only immortal person on earth.”

The user is pertaining to a news report that a 101-year-old man, who was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic, recovered from a COVID-19 infection in Italy.

Queen Elizabeth when she realizes she's not the only immortal person on earth pic.twitter.com/gSm8kSDTib — Gamerboy Nave: Campus Band Trombone #EG (@GamerboyNave) March 28, 2020

Recently, Enrile became viral on Facebook because of his age. Fake quotes of him spread like wildfire on social media.

“Sana bilisan na ng gobyerno ang solusyon sa COVID-19. Ayokong mag-isa sa Pilipinas,” a meme said.

“Tulog ako nun. Biglang may nag-salita 'Let there be light' daw. Ayun, nagising ako,” another meme said.

“Dati nagkaroon nang liquor ban, medyo matagal. Naalala ko si Jesus ginawang wine yung tubig. Grabe wasak kami noon,” another said.

Gusto ko lang naman ng alak, Enrile pray for us. Posted by Bren Pasamba on Monday, March 23, 2020



— Reports from Ratziel San Juan