The Philippine Heart Association announced the passing of cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara due to COVID-19.
Philippine Heart Association/released
Dear Dr. Jara: Family, patients honor COVID-19 frontliner’s lifetime of service
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — After spending decades healing the sick and helping families through their most difficult moments, eminent cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara passed on, leaving a trail of the grateful, faceless many whose lives he affected in more ways than one.

RELATED: Cardiologist, a life-long learner and mentor, passes on due to COVID-19

He was described by the Philippine Heart Association, which he chaired at the turn of the millennium, as more than a doctor, known among his loved ones as a "great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend."

“One who has spent his life teaching. One who never got tired to impart knowledge and wisdom. One who made you sweat as he bombards you with questions but would suddenly make you feel at ease as he breaks into a smile.”

Well-connected and well-loved, the longtime healthcare worker finds his memory brought to life by family members, colleagues, former patients and students who continue on while carrying his contributions.

Today, these people have come forward to pay their respects.

Family tributes

"Papa is in each one of us; he lives on in the hearts of his wife, five children and their spouses and ten grandchildren. We were with him every step of the way and he would remain with us throughout. We must be strong. We must live on. We must persevere. Go one with a steady heart," reads the Tuesday statement posted by Jara’s daughter, shared separately by the PHA and Kapamilya reporter-host Gretchen Ho.

Patients pay respects

Senator Risa Hontiveros is among those who have extended condolences to Jara's relatives and friends, recalling that he served as their family cardiologist.

Students and colleagues

Jara’s contribution to his field through the years was also recognized by his former students and coworkers in the healthcare profession. 

The Department of Health reportedly has yet to confirm how many Filipino doctors have died because of the pandemic.

