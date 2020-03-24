Dear Dr. Jara: Family, patients honor COVID-19 frontliner’s lifetime of service

MANILA, Philippines — After spending decades healing the sick and helping families through their most difficult moments, eminent cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara passed on, leaving a trail of the grateful, faceless many whose lives he affected in more ways than one.

He was described by the Philippine Heart Association, which he chaired at the turn of the millennium, as more than a doctor, known among his loved ones as a "great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend."

“One who has spent his life teaching. One who never got tired to impart knowledge and wisdom. One who made you sweat as he bombards you with questions but would suddenly make you feel at ease as he breaks into a smile.”

Well-connected and well-loved, the longtime healthcare worker finds his memory brought to life by family members, colleagues, former patients and students who continue on while carrying his contributions.

Today, these people have come forward to pay their respects.

Family tributes

"Papa is in each one of us; he lives on in the hearts of his wife, five children and their spouses and ten grandchildren. We were with him every step of the way and he would remain with us throughout. We must be strong. We must live on. We must persevere. Go one with a steady heart," reads the Tuesday statement posted by Jara’s daughter, shared separately by the PHA and Kapamilya reporter-host Gretchen Ho.

Apparently, Dr. Jara is the dad of my brother’s classmate in PGH.



“We must be strong. We must live on. We must persevere. Go on with a steady heart.”



Rest in peace, doc. You are a hero. pic.twitter.com/5QfSURyP9N — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) March 24, 2020

Let us take a moment in Silence to HONOR one of our Fallen BEDAN brother . Dr. JARA is a member of SBU GS 63, Most Outstanding Bedan Awardee for Medicine, Dr. Raul Jara, passed away this morning, 2:15 am, March 24 due to covid19.



Let us include him in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/4yPxq808dS — Arianne Marzan (@ianamarz) March 24, 2020

Patients pay respects

Senator Risa Hontiveros is among those who have extended condolences to Jara's relatives and friends, recalling that he served as their family cardiologist.

We lost another frontliner today,& this time,very personal to me,lost a guardian angel.????

Dr Raul Jara was our family cardiologist.Tended to my late husband,Frank & our bunso.Binisita pa ang panganay ko when he had dengue.????



Sincerest condolences to Dr Jara’s family & friends... pic.twitter.com/GQx53mjpl0 — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) March 24, 2020

Dr. Jara was my grandfather's doctor. 5 years ago, Doc prolonged Tay's life when most doctors said there's no chance to do so. For that, we are forever grateful for him. Doc, thank you for your service. You and your family are in our prayers. https://t.co/lOQtGWId2j — ? ?? ? (@byunkimloey) March 24, 2020

Condolence To the family of DR.Jara He was the Cardiologist of our family and a golfing buddy of my dad thanks po Doc for everything Rest in peace po — Miggy Fernandez (@miggyfernandez) March 24, 2020

Rest in Peace Dr.Jara???????????????????????? He was my grandpa’s and my aunt’s cardiologist.



Nakakalungkot.



Praying for your family’s healing. — Ateng1031 (@Ateng1031) March 24, 2020

Dr. Jara was the doctor of both of my grandparents. He really took care of them huhu. Rest in peace, doc!! I hope you're in better place now huhu. Thank you for your service ???????? https://t.co/ZjiACytiqF — Katrina (@katrinadomalaon) March 24, 2020

Thank you, Dr. Jara, for your service to the Filipino people,



and my family, for saving my granddad many years ago. https://t.co/D0ee0iNVaZ — Antwa!! (@Daddy_Antwa) March 24, 2020

Dr. Jara is my husband’s family doctor. He was the one consoling the family when my Father-in-law was in critical condition in the ICU. And after my FIL died, he took care of the whole family by regularly checking on their health etc. He died today fighting Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/4UY7Rbh9mc — Shayne Guevara (@shayneguev) March 24, 2020

Students and colleagues

Jara’s contribution to his field through the years was also recognized by his former students and coworkers in the healthcare profession.

Noted cardiologist and frontliner in fight vs. COVID-19 dies



Lucky to be one of his students in his lecture class in Cardio during our 2nd year. He didn't laugh when I wasn't performing well in my Cardio OSCE. You will always be remembered, Dr. Jara! ♥?https://t.co/wacHNSkjJU — Ruben #VaccinesWork (@rubenvlza) March 24, 2020

So these are his "good morning" texts. Hindi sya nagmumura, ngayon lang.



Condolences to Dr. Jara's family and friends. ???? Rest in peace, Doc! Thank you for your service. ???? pic.twitter.com/EeNp1c40mW — ???? (@Luna_solxx) March 24, 2020

Sir, you may not remember, but I was your service senior during residency. And you taught us well. I remember one IM oral exam, your first question was, where did you graduate? Ako naman, UP sir! And you made it easy for me. Thank you, Dr. Jara!!! You were a great teacher to us. — RAYMOND OLIVA (@drrayms) March 24, 2020

Our prayers are with his family and friends.He was great teacher , leader , and clinician.

In my training days at PGH , Dr.Jara once said “absence of proof is not a proof of its absence. “Learn to go beyond what you can’t see in a patient.

Rest In Peace , RDJ. ???????? — Tony Leachon MD (@DrTonyLeachon) March 24, 2020

The Department of Health reportedly has yet to confirm how many Filipino doctors have died because of the pandemic.