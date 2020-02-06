IN PHOTOS: What friends and families should know about Jollibee's latest Level Up Joy Store in Laguna

Jollibee serves innovative dining experiences at modern branch in Petron SLEX

LAGUNA, Philippines — For 41 years and counting, Jollibee has become an institution that continues to be part of every Filipino’s life, from childhood to adulthood, and in various situations, whether in triumphs, special occasions or simply on days where one just wants to enjoy a good and comforting meal.

As the company grows bigger and farther-reaching, it makes sure to keep up with the times in order to cater to everyone’s needs.

On a milestone event last December 18, Jollibee Petron SLEX was launched—the 1,200th store in the country and the second Level Up Joy Store branch—following the opening of the first one in Katipunan, Quezon City, last month.

This Jollibee Level Up Joy Store is an upgraded store concept that features a new and modern store design. It also pioneers exciting technologies that can usher in a new era of convenience in the coming years—making for more worthwhile visits, wherever you are in the country.

In this list, we let you in on what to expect when you visit the already iconic SLEX store:

Strategic location

In cooperation with the city government of San Pedro, the 1,200th store stands proud in Petron’s rest area along SLEX, ready to serve vacationing city folk or metro residents on the way to visit their hometowns down south.

“The City of San Pedro is already a Jollibee family; it is welcome here and the joy is ours. The city government and its constituents are really, I can say, ‘suki’ of Jollibee. Its residents need not go far because Jollibee is everywhere,” said San Pedro Mayor Lourdes Cataquiz during the store’s inauguration.

This branch is easily one of the best pit stops for breaks and much-needed nourishment, whether for dine-in or takeout, ultimately bringing Langhap Sarap Joy to families who are along for the trip or are waiting at home expecting familiar favorites.

Better than one

Jollibee Petron SLEX branch is the first-ever in the county to have its very own Dual Lane Drive-Thru that’s also equipped with a real-time sensor system. With this, motorists can expect complete orders at twice the speed with maintained drive-thru performance, without having to deal with congestion.

Ordering at your fingertips

Inside the store are Self Ordering Kiosks—standing touch-screen panels with friendly interfaces where customers can pick their desired orders or mix-and-match choices at the tap of their fingers, depending on what they’re in the mood for. The engaging store installations adapt to one’s pace and present menu selections which make customizing orders more accurate and a lot more fun.

Upon completing their orders, customers now have a variety of payment options:

Paying with cash at the counter

Paying using debit or credit cards

Inserting their PayMaya prepaid cards in the payment terminal

Using Happyplüs card points at the promo redemption scanner

Faster food transport

The new Food Conveyor System is Jollibee’s own mechanical food conveyor belt facility that moves langhap sarap meals quicker, from the kitchen to the drive-thru window. With this efficient transport system, the store crew can tend to other duties uninterrupted, all contributing to smoother delivery of service to the customers.

“Our customers have always been the priority of Jollibee, and this is why we continue to innovate. Our aim is for our customers to experience joy every step of the way. Innovations for greater convenience and enhanced dining experience trademark the truly Alagang Jollibee experience and of course our best-tasting offerings,” Ana Aluyen, regional business unit head for South Luzon Jollibee, said in a statement.

The Jollibee Level Up Stores in Katipunan and now Petron SLEX are the beginning of a bigger and better Jollibee in the coming years.

Offering the same great-tasting, langhap sarap taste we all love, Jollibee now also serves innovations that contribute to overall enhanced customer experience in every step.