From left: A man using lettuce as mask; a woman places sanitary pad in her surgical mask as added protection.
Trending social media posts
In photos: Alternative masks go viral in bid against coronavirus
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from novel coronavirus, even makeshift masks people wear have become viral online.

Since nearly 8,200 people have been infected in China alone, people have resorted to different ways to protect themselves amid shortage in surgical masks.

Internet users have been sharing different photos on social media sites, such as Twitter and Facebook, showing how people go about their daily lives wearing anything from fruits and vegetables to recycled plastic bottles, T-shirts and even bras and sanitary pads on their faces as protection from coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 170 people in China.

The World Health Organization, last week, has declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China, which had around 50 million Chinese residents on lock-down and with suspected cases reaching as far as Africa.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
