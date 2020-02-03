In photos: Alternative masks go viral in bid against coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from novel coronavirus, even makeshift masks people wear have become viral online.

Since nearly 8,200 people have been infected in China alone, people have resorted to different ways to protect themselves amid shortage in surgical masks.

Trending photos showing Chinese people using recycled bottles as protective gear against novel coronavirus. Trending photos showing Chinese people using recycled bottles as protective gear against novel coronavirus. Trending photos showing Chinese people using plastic as protective gear against novel coronavirus. Trending photos showing Chinese people using grapefruit and orange peel as protective gear against novel coronavirus. A trending photo of a man wearing lettuce as protective gear against novel coronavirus. A trending photo of a man wearing foil as protective gear against novel coronavirus. From left: A trending photo of a man wearing a bra as protective gear against novel coronavirus; a woman puts a sanitary pad as added protection. A trending photo of kids wearing T-shirts as protective gear against novel coronavirus. < >

Internet users have been sharing different photos on social media sites, such as Twitter and Facebook, showing how people go about their daily lives wearing anything from fruits and vegetables to recycled plastic bottles, T-shirts and even bras and sanitary pads on their faces as protection from coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 170 people in China.

The World Health Organization, last week, has declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China, which had around 50 million Chinese residents on lock-down and with suspected cases reaching as far as Africa.