In this file photo taken on June 14, 2009 Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident.
AFP/Emmanuel Dunand, file
Feng shui master: Kobe Bryant's birth year in conflict with Year of the Rat
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The shocking death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash was allgedly predicted four years ago in an episode of the cartoon “Legends of Chamberlain Heights.”

Kobe tragically died recently alongside daughter Gianna and seven others when his private Sikorsky S-76 helicopter went down in fog and burst into flames.

The US cartoon comedy followed high school friends Milk, Grover and Jamal, who are basketball teammates desperate to become popular.

In the cartoon's episode titled “End of Days,” the three characters saw Kobe crashing on a helicopter while holding his NBA Championship trophies. Moments after, the helicopter explodes.

The episode of the cartoon has now been deleted from the Comedy Central website as respect to Kobe.

“Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it,” Comedy Central posted on its Twitter account.

“RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today,” it added.

A Twitter user named @.Noso also allgedly predicted Kobe’s death. The user tweeted on November 2012 that “Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash.”

Some users, however, accused that the tweet was fake.

Meanwhile, Filipino Feng Shui Master Marites Allen said, in her Facebook account, that Kobe, who was born in the Year of the Horse, is in conflict in this Year of the Rat.

“Woke up to this very sad news of Kobe Bryant’s death, a very much loved basketball icons of Filipinos and the world – along with his 13-year old daughter Giana and 7 others. Kobe was born in the year of the Horse (1978) conflict in this Year of the Rat,” the feng shui expert wrote. 

