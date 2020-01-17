First World Marketing Summit in Philippines to be held at Solaire

MANILA, Philippines — The World Marketing Summit 2020 will be held for the first time in the Philippines at Solaire Resort and Casino on February 22.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Building Digital Economy through Marketing,” to be led by Cherry Motil, chief marketing officer and president of International Modern Marketing and Association.

The summit will also feature global and local speakers in the field of marketing, artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and harnessing global appetite for mobile and e-commerce. There will be an interactive discussion on the business challenges and opportunities in the 21st century.

In previous years, the summit has been held over 20 countries including Japan, Canada, Pakistan, India, United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, Myanmar, and the US. It is targeting to reach 30 countries by the end of the year.

WMS promises a better world that encompasses respect and passion to global citizens, the Mother Earth and mostly to the Great Creator.

A thousand participants from businesses, corporate world, academe, technical and technology agencies from agencies and private sectors are expected to draw ideas and information that will impact the next generations.

The World Marketing Summit was founded by the Father of Modern Marketing, Professor Philip Kotler in 2010 in Abu Dhabi together with Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Headquarted in in Toronto, Canada, WMS has country representatives all over the globe. It strives to be neutral and unbiased, not tied to any political, partisan or national interests.

With the prime objective to create a better world through marketing, knowledge and creativity, WMS hopes to influence mindsets, support feasible actions for change, and craft operating models to improve economic wealth, environmental wellness, and human well-being.