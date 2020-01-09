ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Save the Children and the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines
(L-R) Riel Andaluz (Head of Strategic Partnerships, Save the Children Philippines), Chris Nelson (Executive Director and Trustee of BCCP) and Natalia Tabal (Corporate Partnerships Manager, Save the Children Philippines)
BCCP/Released
British Chamber expresses support for Save the Children
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 12:20am

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines showed its support for Save the Children by donating part of its proceeds from its Christmas event last year.

"The British Chamber strongly believes in building better lives for children by giving them access to education and protection from all forms of violence for them to lead healthy lives," a news release from the chamber read.

Save the Children’s Head of Strategic Partnerships Riel Andaluz and Corporate Partnerships Manager Natalia Tabal received the donation at the British Chamber office. — As released

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES CHRIS NELSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
12 days ago
Lancaster New City Cavite highlights family holiday bonding with open-air cinema
By Gerald Dizon | 12 days ago
Lancaster New City's Christmas Happynings is not complete without one of its festive, open-air cinema night for the whole...
On the Radar
fb tw
Sponsored
26 days ago
LIST: 4 holiday highlights you shouldn't miss at newest East Wing of Estancia
By Gerald Dizon | 26 days ago
Estancia Mall has everything new and exciting things for everyone looking to celebrate the holiday season. Here is a list...
On the Radar
fb tw
27 days ago
Dynamic 2019 for the British Chamber
27 days ago
(As released) This year, the chamber has expanded its membership base to over 300; the highest it has been!
On the Radar
fb tw
Sponsored
29 days ago
It's still possible to achieve your fitness goal this holiday – Here's how
By Gerald Dizon | 29 days ago
Despite the merrymaking overflowing with food and drinks, you can already start balancing it out and start reaching your fitness...
On the Radar
fb tw
29 days ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
29 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of October 30, 2019.
On the Radar
fb tw
34 days ago
Pantone names color of the year for 2020
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 34 days ago
Pantone Color Institute on Thursday has named Classic Blue as the color of the year for 2020.
On the Radar
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with