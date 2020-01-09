British Chamber expresses support for Save the Children

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines showed its support for Save the Children by donating part of its proceeds from its Christmas event last year.

"The British Chamber strongly believes in building better lives for children by giving them access to education and protection from all forms of violence for them to lead healthy lives," a news release from the chamber read.

Save the Children’s Head of Strategic Partnerships Riel Andaluz and Corporate Partnerships Manager Natalia Tabal received the donation at the British Chamber office. — As released