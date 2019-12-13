ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Chris Nelson with Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
Chris Nelson with Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
British Chamber/Released
Dynamic 2019 for the British Chamber
(Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 9:45am

(As released) Five years since the launch of the Overseas Partner Delivery Programme, which promotes UK trade and investments, the British Chamber has assisted over 2,300 British companies either present or seeking expansion to the Philippine market.

In 2019, the Chamber’s priority sectors are Food & Drink, Retail, Advanced Manufacturing and Business and Consumer Services, among others.

To further promote opportunities in the Philippines, the chamber has been actively seeking partnerships and establishing relationships with government and various industry groups like the Department for Trade and Industry, to align British expertise to local industry needs.

This year, the chamber has expanded its membership base to over 300; the highest it has been! This has proved beneficial in building partnerships and creating opportunities to further promote trade and investments. — As released

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES CHRIS NELSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 day ago
It's still possible to achieve your fitness goal this holiday – Here's how
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Despite the merrymaking overflowing with food and drinks, you can already start balancing it out and start reaching your fitness...
On the Radar
fb tw
2 days ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
2 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of October 30, 2019.
On the Radar
fb tw
7 days ago
Pantone names color of the year for 2020
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Pantone Color Institute on Thursday has named Classic Blue as the color of the year for 2020.
On the Radar
fb tw
14 days ago
British Chamber receives award as Save the Children corporate partner
14 days ago
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines received a special award on Wednesday from Save the Children Philippines...
On the Radar
fb tw
Sponsored
15 days ago
IN PHOTOS: What to expect, enjoy at Greenhills’ first-ever laser light show for Christmas
By Gerald Dizon | 15 days ago
Greenhills continues its yearly tradition of welcoming Christmas. This year, it's doing something unique and equally spe...
On the Radar
fb tw
Sponsored
15 days ago
A merry sustainable Christmas at Novotel Manila
15 days ago
Novotel Manila Araneta City greets the Yuletide with a spectacular recycled Christmas tree lighting and scholarship awarding...
On the Radar
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with