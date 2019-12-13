Dynamic 2019 for the British Chamber

(As released) Five years since the launch of the Overseas Partner Delivery Programme, which promotes UK trade and investments, the British Chamber has assisted over 2,300 British companies either present or seeking expansion to the Philippine market.

In 2019, the Chamber’s priority sectors are Food & Drink, Retail, Advanced Manufacturing and Business and Consumer Services, among others.

To further promote opportunities in the Philippines, the chamber has been actively seeking partnerships and establishing relationships with government and various industry groups like the Department for Trade and Industry, to align British expertise to local industry needs.

This year, the chamber has expanded its membership base to over 300; the highest it has been! This has proved beneficial in building partnerships and creating opportunities to further promote trade and investments. — As released