Pantone names color of the year for 2020
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pantone Color Institute on Thursday has named Classic Blue as the color of the year for 2020.

"Instilling calm, confidence, and connection, this enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era," the institute said of 19-4052, its code for classic blue.

The institute describes classic blue as "elegant in its simplicity," "suggestive of the sky at dusk," "thought-provoking," "fostering resilience" and "restful."

"Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge," the institute explained further in its website.

According to the institute, it chose classic blue because "as technology continues to race ahead of the human ability to process it all, it is easy to understand why we gravitate to colors that are honest and offer the promise of protection. Non-aggressive and easily relatable, the trusted PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue lends itself to relaxed interaction. Associated with the return of another day, this universal favorite is comfortably embraced."

For over 20 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions industries such as fashion, home furnishings, industrial design, product packaging and graphic design.

The color of the year selection process includes trend analysis, color psychology and color consulting.

"To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute comb the world looking for new color influences. This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention," the institute explained. 

