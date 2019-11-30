ALLURE
A magical ride on the Grand Carousel is one of the many precious Christmas moments for families at Festival Mall.
Create Christmas moments at Festival Mall
(The Philippine Star) - November 30, 2019 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — At Festival Mall—the flagship mall of Filinvest LifeMalls—there is now the joyful holiday bustle of gift shopping against a glittering backdrop of rich red, sparkling gold, silver trimmings, and most especially the big Christmas tree decked with gleaming décor as melodies and carols, both old and new, fill the air.

Festival of shopping, dining and fun

Located at Filinvest City in Alabang, Festival Mall offers more than 1,500 great choices for dining, shopping, and more. Find everything from basics to special gifts at Landmark and Robinsons Department Store; fashion and lifestyle selections at H&M, Cole Haan, Pandora, Innisfree; and sports superstores Decathlon and Go Sport. You can also homegrown brands like Bench, Penshoppe, Kashieca, Unica Hija, Regatta, Kamiseta, and Bayo.

It also features scrumptious dining choices in this season of feasts and festivities. These include such places as Antonio Uno, Nono’s, Hukad, Mesa, Soga Miga, Hakata, Blugre, Tim Horton’s, Conti’s, and Black Scoop.

Along with the famous Grand Carousel, the mall features its well-loved indoor theme parks. Little ones will surely love the kiddie rides at Pixie Forest, while teens can try the XtremeRoller Coaster at X-Site. Now at the Expansion Wing are Kidzoona, Kicca, I-Detective sleuthing games; and VR Land, a virtual reality arcade.

Catch the Metro Manila Film Festival at Festival Mall’s Gold Class cinemas also located at the Expansion Wing. Equipped with eco-leather seats and the latest Dolby Atmos technology, movie viewing has never been this enjoyable. 

Festival Mall’s many offerings make it a favorite destination in the South, where moments are cherished, and memories are made this season.

Merry festivities

Visit Hello Kitty’s Christmas Candyland from November 15 to January 1 on the second floor, Grand Carousel area; Meet and Greet with Hello Kitty on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Upper Ground Floor, Expansion Hall.

Hello Kitty’s Christmas Candyland will be up on the second floor, Grand Carousel area, from November 15 to January 1.
Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid will perform on December 6 at 7 p.m. at the Upper Ground Floor, Expansion Hall. Choral groups will render yuletide carols at the Expansion Hall, from November 10 until December 22 at 7 p.m.  See the Christmas Village at the Water Garden from November 14 to December 31, and catch fireworks displays and concerts every Saturday featuring Hale, This Band, Silent Sanctuary, I Belong to the Zoo, and many more.

And don’t miss the All-Out Shopaholic Christmas Sale from November 29 to December 1, where holiday shopping means holiday savings!

“Filinvest LifeMalls has always been about places, events, and opportunities to create special moments with family and friends. One such opportunity is the holiday season, and we expect many Christmas moments to be created here at Festival Mall,” says Joy Polloso, senior vice president for Filinvest Commercial Centers and Retail Management.

 

For more information, please visit www.filinvestlifemalls.comand check out their Facebook page at  https://www.facebook.com/festivalmallalabang.

