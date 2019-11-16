PLDT Home ushers in Christmas with biggest holiday sale!

Manila, Philippines — With the holidays right around the corner, leading digital services provider PLDT brings back a much-loved Christmas tradition, gift-giving. Start your Christmas shopping for your family as PLDT Home rings in the most wonderful time of the year with the return of Holideals.

PLDT’s biggest holiday sale, Holideals features huge discounts and exclusive offers that are ideal for Christmas gifting and a well-deserved upgrade at home.

“Christmas is a season of giving and we want to celebrate this festive occasion by making it easier for our customers to share the gift of stronger connections,” PLDT SVP and Head of Consumer Business Home Group Butch Jimenez Jr. said. “As families and friends gather for the holidays, we hope to spread the joy of a seamless digital experience at home with these exciting offers.”

This year’s Holideals promotions from PLDT Home are also available to new and existing subscribers.

For PLDT Home Fibr, subscribers can get up to 2x the speed of their current plan with the free Speedboost by visiting pldt.com.ph/speedboost. New subscribers can also enjoy waived installation and activation fees and no cash out when they sign up for any PLDT Home Fibr Plan.

For customers looking to purchase a PLDT Home gadget, now is the best time to do so. Subscribers can get one month off on TVolution Lite, New Basic and Advanced FAM CAM, all Telsets (telephone sets) and all Telpad units.

Subscribe to either of Home Fibr or Home gadget and automatically get an electronic raffle for a chance to win "Disney on Ice" tickets. Existing Fibr subscribers can also purchase tickets to the show at 10% off by simply presenting their PLDT Home bill from December 1 to 17 at any SM Tickets outlet nationwide.

Families looking for a budget-friendly internet connection get a big discount when they purchase PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid (now only P1,295 from original price of P1,995). With this family-sized prepaid internet, families can enjoy FREE 10GB and a lag-free online experience as its powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as awarded by Ookla.

Customers can also enjoy 2x the data when they avail of Home WiFi FamLoads. With FamLoad 199, they get 24GB from 12GB, valid for seven days. PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid gives twice the fun and bonding time to the entire family, this Christmas!

These Holideals are available starting November 15 until December 31. Get the best for your family.

Start your holiday shopping now. Visit pldthome.com/holideals for more information.