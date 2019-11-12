IN PHOTOS: Attractions that prove Tiendesitas is the place to be these holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Nowadays, it’s not only the streets and establishments that get lit up with dazzling, colorful Christmas lights, but your Instagram feed as well!

As everyone braces for the holiday season, your social media-savvy self is most definitely looking for attractions that will let you capture the wonderful feeling of Christmas cheer and gift-giving—whether alone, with friends or with family.

Tiendesitas along C5 is the place to be these holidays.

Last November 4, Tiendesitas, as part of the Ortigas East estate in Pasig City, was the first shopping mall in the country to open its Christmas attractions.

One thing’s for certain, they’re all lit! Here’s your first look:

1. Enter the House of Stars

Inspired by Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless, a museum where digital art installation is without borders, Tiendesitas has achieved a local version in one of its Christmas attractions themed “Gift of Wonders."

Without going far, you can have borderless photos inside the House of Stars where over 150,000 light bulbs change color to the tune of folksy holiday renditions. The background music invokes a sense of delight and mystery for a truly unique experience.

Only five persons can come at the same time so there’s plenty of room to capture that IG shot. The show lasts for six minutes.

2. Christmas with pets

Tiendesitas has also successfully integrated its Pet Village, the premier source of pet needs in Metro Manila, to its holiday celebrations.

The second Gift of Wonders attraction is called Pets Unleashed and for good reason. Visitors can enter and enjoy an animal and lights show projected from floor to ceiling, to its walls. This unique and exciting destination is perfect for pet lovers young and old.

3. Treats at StrEAT Food night market

After all that picture-taking, you’re sure to get hungry. Head over to the StrEAT Food night market where you, your friends and family can indulge in delicious holiday treats.

This is open every night until January 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Foodies are also encouraged to bring their utensils to the night market in support of the estate’s focus on eco-friendly and sustainable standards.

4. Street tunnel of lights and music

Lastly, Ortigas East’s annual street tunnel of lights and music is back this year. Here, you can expect to be enchanted with a light display playing alongside well-loved Christmas songs.

“Every year, the Ortigas East Estate aims to light up everyone’s celebrations and hearts through the various activities we prepare for the community. And tonight, we are proud to present once again the Christmas Street Musical Light Tunnel. This one-of-a-kind experience is held annually to provide a delightful and memorable experience to the community during the holidays,” Jaime Ysmael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas & Co, said at the grand launch.

Leading the official lighting of the Christmas Street Musical Light Tunnel are officials of Ortigas & Co. (From left) Atty. Michael David Abundo 3rd, VP and head for Corporate Resources, Jaime Ysmael, president and CEO, Arch. Renee Bacani, VP and general manager for Ortigas Malls, and Davee Zuniga, CFO and treasurer. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Open to the public, the show comes to life every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 5. Families and friends can come together to celebrate the joy of the holiday season within the bustling estate.

5. Ho, ho, holiday happenings

Aside from its Christmas attractions, Tiendesitas has also prepared holiday happenings for you to enjoy the entire season. You can meet Santa Claus, you can shop for gifts, and you can celebrate with loved ones—all under one roof.

Check these out:

Tiendegram : Check off all the items remaining in your Christmas list from your favorite Instagram sellers from November 13 to 17. There will also be a Christmas Bazaar all weekends of November and December.

: Check off all the items remaining in your Christmas list from your favorite Instagram sellers from November 13 to 17. There will also be a Christmas Bazaar all weekends of November and December. Parol Making Contest : Running from November 22 to 23, participants can showcase handmade parols, or lanterns. A parade of entries happens on November 24.

: Running from November 22 to 23, participants can showcase handmade parols, or lanterns. A parade of entries happens on November 24. Bughaw Folkloric Dance Group : The Pilipinas Got Talent finalist will entertain shoppers and guests with inspiring Filipino folk dances on all Sundays of November and December.

: The Pilipinas Got Talent finalist will entertain shoppers and guests with inspiring Filipino folk dances on all Sundays of November and December. Himig Pasko: Catch Tiendesitas’ caroling competition. High school choirs sing Christmas carols on November 9, to be followed by the kids' best Christmas pieces on November 16.

Catch Tiendesitas’ caroling competition. High school choirs sing Christmas carols on November 9, to be followed by the kids' best Christmas pieces on November 16. Meet & Greet Santa : Watch out for Santa Claus every Saturday of December (December 7, 14, and 21)

: Watch out for Santa Claus every Saturday of December (December 7, 14, and 21) Pets Christmas Paw-ty: On December 14, bring your pets in this Christmas party made especially for furry friends.

With all these in store at Tiendesitas, you’ll surely have a whole album of holiday snapshots for the ‘Gram! Don’t forget to use the hashtag #TiendesitasGiftofWonders and #OrtigasMallChristmas.

To keep updated, follow Tiendesitas Mall on Facebook and Instagram. Sign up for the newsletter at https://www.ortigasmalls.com/tiendesitas/ for more updates. For more information on the contest mechanics, follow Ortigas East on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrtigasEastOfficial/.