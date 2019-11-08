Klook to hold biggest 24-hour sale on November 11

MANILA, Philippines — With the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to finalize those vacation plans. Luckily enough, Klook, a world-leading travel activities booking platform, is holding its biggest 24-hour flash sale on November 11.

Enjoy up to 50% off on your travel bookings! Whether planning on jet-setting around Asia, booking that dream vacation to the US, going on that much-awaited Eurotrip, or even exploring the Philippines, Klook is giving you exciting deals you shouldn’t miss.

Look forward to 11 Hot Deals to popular activities in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Hong Kong.

Make that Taiwan getaway even more memorable and enjoy scenic views in Taipei 101 and Yehliu Geopark.

If you’re bound to explore the Land of the Rising Sun, you shouldn’t miss the special offers for Osaka Amazing Pass, Universal Studios Japan, and Mt. Fuji Classic Tour.

Immerse yourself in the world of your favorite blockbusters in Universal Studios Singapore or take a stroll around Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Tick that Korea travel bucket list by going on the Nami Island & Petite France Day Trip and visiting the famous Everland amusement park.

You can also go on exciting theme park adventures when you book your Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park Hong Kong tickets.

As an added treat, you can watch out for the special All You Can Klook Deal. Just select up to 11 handpicked tours and activities and enjoy 50% off on your entire cart. With this exclusive deal, you can book your favorite tours and activities and just pay half the price.

The 11.11 thrills don’t stop there because Klook is also giving exciting giveaways to look forward to. You can get a chance to win a year's worth of Klook activities, as well as one of 11 free roundtrip flights.

These are all happening only on November 11 so don’t forget to save the date!

Excited yet? Tons of travel deals and surprises are up for grabs so be sure to tune in to Klook’s Facebook Live on November 10, 10 p.m. with Alex Gonzaga and Luis Manzano.

For more details, visit https://www.klook.com/promo/ph-allyoucanklook. Download the Klook app and be sure to check out its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klookph/ for more updates.