ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Also tune in to Klook’s Facebook Live on November 10, 10 p.m. with Alex Gonzaga and Luis Manzano. 
Photo Release
Klook to hold biggest 24-hour sale on November 11
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to finalize those vacation plans. Luckily enough, Klook, a world-leading travel activities booking platform, is holding its biggest 24-hour flash sale on November 11.

Enjoy up to 50% off on your travel bookings! Whether planning on jet-setting around Asia, booking that dream vacation to the US, going on that much-awaited Eurotrip, or even exploring the Philippines, Klook is giving you exciting deals you shouldn’t miss.

Look forward to 11 Hot Deals to popular activities in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Hong Kong.

Make that Taiwan getaway even more memorable and enjoy scenic views in Taipei 101 and Yehliu Geopark.

If you’re bound to explore the Land of the Rising Sun, you shouldn’t miss the special offers for Osaka Amazing Pass, Universal Studios Japan, and Mt. Fuji Classic Tour.

Immerse yourself in the world of your favorite blockbusters in Universal Studios Singapore or take a stroll around Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Tick that Korea travel bucket list by going on the Nami Island & Petite France Day Trip and visiting the famous Everland amusement park.

You can also go on exciting theme park adventures when you book your Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park Hong Kong tickets.

As an added treat, you can watch out for the special All You Can Klook Deal. Just select up to 11 handpicked tours and activities and enjoy 50% off on your entire cart. With this exclusive deal, you can book your favorite tours and activities and just pay half the price.

The 11.11 thrills don’t stop there because Klook is also giving exciting giveaways to look forward to. You can get a chance to win a year's worth of Klook activities, as well as one of 11 free roundtrip flights.

These are all happening only on November 11 so don’t forget to save the date!

Excited yet? Tons of travel deals and surprises are up for grabs so be sure to tune in to Klook’s Facebook Live on November 10, 10 p.m. with Alex Gonzaga and Luis Manzano.

 

For more details, visit https://www.klook.com/promo/ph-allyoucanklook. Download the Klook app and be sure to check out its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klookph/ for more updates.

KLOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
22 hours ago
Raffle mania: P30M worth of cash and other prizes up for grabs from Smart
22 hours ago
Be one of the lucky winners of P1 million every week until January 2020!
On the Radar
8 days ago
LIST: Halloween 2019 parties, activities to enjoy
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
For this year’s Halloween celebration, Philstar.com lists down different events and activities for everyone to enjoy....
On the Radar
Partner
9 days ago
Graphics and Publishing Seminar 2019 to boost your design know-how
9 days ago
Create effective graphic design and videos during the Graphics and Publishing Seminar 2019.
On the Radar
Sponsored
15 days ago
Young batch of Filipino ambassadors revealed for Seiko 5 Sports
15 days ago
Seiko relaunches the Seiko 5 Sports with sustained commitment to its five key attributes. to go with the relaunch, Seiko also...
On the Radar
Job opening and career opportunities
October 21, 2019 - 12:36pm
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of October 30, 2019.
18 days ago
On the Radar
Sponsored
24 days ago
WATCH: TikTok creators support PAWS pet blessing
24 days ago
TikTok joins PAWS as they spearhead a pet blessing ceremony at SM North Edsa, together with popular TikTok content creators...
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with