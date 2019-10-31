LIST: Halloween 2019 parties, activities to enjoy

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from Christmas, Halloween has become the most awaited celebration for Filipino kids as it has become a way to dress up and enjoy the dark season.

For this year’s Halloween celebration, Philstar.com lists down different events and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Carnival-themed Halloween

KidZania Manila transforms into a carnival for a grand “Halloween FunFair,” giving families a lively bonding experience until November 3.

Bonifacio Global City’s premier play city holds thrilling games for this year’s All Hallow’s Eve celebration, incorporating carnival games like buzz wire, target shooting, tic tac toe, and ring toss for non-spooky, wholesome activities for everyone.

There will be a Treat Jamboree exclusive for BKidZanian CitiZens where kids, with the help of their parents, can get as many treats as they can within a specified amount of time. Expect goodies from event partners McDonald’s, Milo, Milo Nuggets, Jack ‘n Jill Chiz Curls, Quake Overload, Presto, Cream-O, Magic Creams, X.O., Dynamite, Lush, Goldilocks and Oishi Lava Chips.

Adventure-seekers, meanwhile, will be thrilled to become astounding performers, splendid artists, magnificent tightrope walkers, and more as the jobs are tweaked for the circus at many KidZania establishments.

Come in colorful costumes or dress up as your favorite non-scary characters for the Halloween costume contest happening on October 31 (Thursday). The Best Boy in Costume and Best Girl in Costume will receive cool prizes from Toy Kingdom and Jack n’ Jill, while the Best Family in Costume will win an overnight stay for two adults and two kids in Seda BGC.

The Halloweek celebration is one of the well-loved festivities at KidZania Manila, one of the world’s most inventive, most awarded, and fastest-growing kids’ educational entertainment concepts. It operates under ABS-CBN Themed Experiences Inc., a subsidiary of the country’s leading media and entertainment company that seeks to bring unique Kapamilya experiences in engaging and interactive themed attractions.

Whip up scary-good creations

Make your own delightful treats right in your own kitchen.

The nights have been darker and the air a bit chiller. Halloween is here and that means it’s the best and spookiest time of the year to binge watch horror flicks, dress up as your favorite character—hopefully hair-raising, and of course, indulge in some scary-good sweets.

Whether you’re throwing the creepiest costume party for your friends or hosting one for the kids, don’t forget to add something new to amp up the fear factor. Here’s a trick you can try: Make your own delightful treats right in your own kitchen.

The Maya Kitchen whips up easy ways to create colorful hotcake art masterpieces and mug cakes using the Maya Hotcake Mix and the Happy Mug Cake at its Spooktacular Dessert Session. Art and food come together as the fun and inventive three-hour demo and workshop has participants creating a fantastic dessert spread perfect for Halloween.

At the session, participants learn different ways to make Hotcake Art—from mixing in different flavors and adding a variety of toppings to arranging the hotcakes into a gamut of creations and turning them into Halloween’s scariest creatures.

The session also explores how the Happy Mug Cakes can be recreated in many ways to fit the Halloween spread. This mug cake mix, either in chocolate cake with caramel sauce or caramel cake with chocolate sauce, is so easy to make. Just add water, pop it in the microwave, and it should be ready in about two minutes as your canvas for your next Halloween dessert.

A despicable Halloween

Minions

A minion of Halloween fun unfolds this 2019 as the lovable characters from “Despicable Me,” Kevin, Stuart and Bob, invade SM Supermalls' party themed as “Monstacular Fun with Minions.”

SM Prime Holdings, proprietor of SM Supermalls and Universal Brand Development (UBD), recently kicked-off the first-ever Minions-themed Halloween activation in the Philippines with a launch party last October 22 at SM North Edsa’s The Block Atrium.

The launch also showcased the apparel line of the Minions in a mini-fashion show with a wide collection available for children, teens and young adults. As part of the biggest Halloween celebration this year, shoppers and fans are invited to participate in spooky games and activities such as DIY workshops until November 3 at SM Malls.

“The SM Group is known to deliver a wide assortment of entertainment, leisure, and retail opportunities for its patrons across the country. Strategic partnerships with IP owners like NBC Universal complements our over-all goal to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences and exciting new content for our patrons” said Myra Moñozca, Vice President for Licensing & Partnerships at SM Lifestyle, Inc.

SM Supermalls, well-known for its passion to create an immersive shopping experience filled with family moments for everyone, has currently 37 mall atriums with Minion Monsters themed merchandise, activities and photo opportunities to celebrate Halloween 2019. The extensive range of Minion products also include accessories, houseware and other must-buy items designed for the Minions-at-heart.

Halloween treats for kids of all ages

Adding to the excitement are tons of games and a kiddie trick or treat parade that will let everyone delight in a lavish show of colorful costumes.

Want an awesome way to enjoy Halloween? Hop on to your broomstick and fly to any of the Ortigas Malls to score treats this Halloween.

Wicked Weekend at Ortigas Malls promises a fun-packed weekend for kids and their families. At Estancia, Halloween revelers will be greeted by musical performers at the Bridgeway. They can also take part in a potion class, fun games, and many other activities while amassing treats galore during trick or treat.

Equally fun surprises await holiday makers at Greenhills, with Shoppesville all suited up for a truly wicked Halloween Weekend. A wide array of surprises await young and old alike, including a potion class, performances, and games. Get your share of tricks and collect one-of-a-kind treats from the Halloween-themed stores across the mall.

Tiendesitas ups the ante as it transforms Food Village into a frightfully fun venue for Halloween activities. Kids can look forward to the kid’s Lego minifig moc, a cosplayers’ event, and a musical show. Adding to the excitement are tons of games and a kiddie trick or treat parade that will let everyone delight in a lavish show of colorful costumes.

Enchanting Halloween at the north

Enchantimal Paradise pops up at the Gateway and Ali Mall Activity Areas until October 31 with Enchantimal Webisodes played during mall hours in Araneta City.

Enchantimal Kids are entitled to win cash prizes as well as to participate in enchanted Halloween activities like Trick or Treat, Hatchimals meet-and-greet, potion classes and many more. Kids can also play thrilling and creative games at the Farmers Plaza.

Jose Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF) transports children from Gawad Kalinga Munting Pamayanan Foundation to a world of wonders with a day in an adventure-filled tour at the Art in Island Museum.

Araneta City brings in an enchanted Halloween as Enchantimals and magical creatures invade the City until October 31.

Enchantimal invasion will open portals to Everwilde Realm popping up in Gateway and Ali Mall Activity Areas. Everwilde is a place where kids can do exciting activities like Adventure Hunt, magical cupcake decoration, and friendship bracelets making.

There will also be a Mystical Kiddie Salon, food carts with majestic cotton candies, a photobooth as well as potion classes and fun-filled games to join within the Everwilde Realms. Raffle prizes and anointing of Enchantimal winners will be announced at around 4:30 p.m.

‘Takotown’ today

Kids in Halloween costumes

Nickelodeon’s “Takotown” will be held on October 31 at the SMX Convention Center for a minimum purchase of any toy inclusive of any Halloween items at participating Toy Kingdom or Toy Kingdom Express stores.

Toy Kingdom also invites its shoppers to turn scaring into caring this Halloween with “Trick or Treat for UNICEF.” Donate in stores and help children in need.

The brand's latest Halloween collection is now available at all stores in most SM Supermalls and Express Outlets in The SM Stores.

Villain convention

Maleficent

Get into the Halloween spirit with Disney’s wickedest Villains at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) during Disney Halloween Time.

Until October 31, HKDL is presenting all kinds of mysterious surprises and providing awe-inspiring Halloween experience.

Villains from classic Disney stories will take center stage in the all-new musical shows “Let’s Get Wicked” and “Jack Skellington’s Villainous Gathering,” giving guests an unforgettable Halloween. Guests can also enjoy the “Journey to Halloween Town” trick-or-treat walkthrough experience and immerse themselves in classic scenes from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

This year’s Halloween experience will include limited-edition merchandise and Villain-inspired food and beverages for guests of all ages.

Bloody gravy

Bloody gravy for Halloween

Fast food chain KFC is turning Colonel into a vampire and has dressed his signature gravy into bloody gravy. Yes, you read that right. Not catsup. Just the same old finger lickin’ good unlimited gravy. Only this time, it’s bloody.

Bloody Gravy is here to remind everyone that our signature gravy is the ultimate match for our original recipe chicken. Because putting ketchup on our chicken? Now, that’s a scarier thought.

So dare to sink your fangs on KFC’s bloody gravy. Pour it. Drink it. Swim in it... Bloody gravy is only available only this Halloween in select stores.

Halloween rock party

Channel your inner Michael Jackson, Boy George, Madonna, or Cindi Lauper and have fun with a trip to the '80s memory lane.

Get into the groove as Rard Rock Café Manila takes you back to the new wave era with a “Back to the 80’s Halloween Party” on October 31 and November 1.

Chill out as premier band Ice Bucket plays your favorite '80s classic rock and dance music starting at 8 p.m. Come in your best '80s attire—including those shoulder pads, parachute pants, blue and orange eyeshadow, acid washed jeans, dangling earrings, punk accessories, and big hair—and get a chance to win exciting prizes including four tickets to the Music Travel Love concert on November 9.

The party continues the next day as Verse Two jams at Hard Rock Café Manila beginning 8 p.m. on November 1. So channel your inner Michael Jackson, Boy George, Madonna, or Cindi Lauper and have fun with a trip to the '80s memory lane.