‘Likhang HABI’: 9th market fair on Philippine textile opens this Friday

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Likhang HABI Market Fair promises to be the most immersive yet, as it opens this Friday, October 11, and runs until October 13 at the Glorietta 2 Activity Center in Makati City.

Themed “The Highlights of our HABI Journey,” the three-day fair will feature a HABI Craft Corner where visitors can create their own woven products and learn the basics of weaving using 100% cotton and other natural local fibers.

There will also be lessons on modern weaving to showcase different materials, textures, colors, and techniques.

HABI goers can also participate in macramé sessions, also known as the art of knotting.

In keeping with its goal of promoting the Filipino culture and heritage, organizer HABI: The Philippine Textile Council will also hold a lesson on writing and understanding Baybayin, the beautiful pre-colonial ancient writing script of the Philippines.

Cultural dance performances, traditional Filipino music from different regions of the country, and Filipino art installations will also be part of HABI 2019.

“This year, we encourage Likhang HABI fairgoers to immerse themselves in the beautiful weaving communities and traditional textiles of our country,” says HABI Chairman Maribel Ongpin. “We will have participating weavers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao so the opportunity to learn at the fair is endless.”

Photo Release HABI President Adelaida Lim and HABI Chairman Maribel Ongpin.

With 52 participating merchants from all over the Philippines, the Likhang HABI Market Fair will showcase sustainable and ethical fashion and other lifestyle products using traditional and contemporary textiles such as habol negrense from Negros Occidental, yakan from Basilan, inaul from Maguindanao, binubudan from Ifugao, binakol and abel from Ilocos, tepina from Palawan, and many more.

Several merchants will also present products that feature contemporary Filipino fabrics such as bin al kay cotton ikat, La Herminia cotton abaca, etc. The fair will also see a resurgence in the use of pure Philippine cotton, a long-term commitment and advocacy of HABI.

“There is an abundance of beautiful fabrics in the Philippines and we want to show that these fabrics from different corners of the Philippines can be a part of our modern lifestyle,” says HABI President Adelaida Lim.

Since 2009, HABI has been providing traditional weavers and local weaving communities an avenue to further enhance their skills in creative design and modern marketing by exchanging ideas with consumers, designers, and traders. The Likhang HABI Market Fair allows them to innovate and to level up to modern trends.

