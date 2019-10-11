ALLURE
#CNSchallenge invited TikTok users to dance to the beat of the song’s catchy chorus. Other BTS members also uploaded their own videos in their official TikTok account.
Photo Release
TikTok holds dance challenge featuring new music by BTS J-hope
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — After much anticipation from fans, BTS main rapper J-hope released his solo song “Chicken Noodle Soup", featuring Becky G, last September 27. 

Aside from just watching and enjoying the music video, fans also got the chance to copy their idol's dance moves in TikTok's latest challenge. From September 27 to October 4, they posted creative videos to the tune of "Chicken Noodle Soup" with the hashtag: #CNSchallenge.

This in-app challenge was launched to deliver J-hope’s track to the world the way TikTok can. It became the second official collaboration between BTS and TikTok, the first one being the "IDOL Challenge" in 2018.

BTS officially joined TikTok just last September 25, prior to the launch of #CNSchallenge.

The official TikTok account has gained more than 2 million followers and 4 million likes within 13 hours of opening, proving BTS’ global fame. Aside from the dance challenge, the account will also be used to engage with their fans across the globe.

 

Download or open the TikTok app, available for iOS and Android, to watch #CNSchallenge videos.

