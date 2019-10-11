The spirit of single malt: Whisky Live Manila 2019 happening this October

MANILA, Philippines — Drop by any bar or events place today and you would most likely notice sophisticated yet young patrons who prefer the complex, full-bodied, and smooth taste of whisky.

In the few years, Filipino drinkers have shown interest and awareness on single malt spirits. Factors to whisky's increasing popularity include marketing efforts of premium whisky brands, as well as opening of whisky bars and cocktail bars.

The steady rise of the liquor’s sales in the Philippines remains strong and so is the projection for years to come. This has captured the attention of international distillers and whisky brands from around the world.

Grand Cru Wines and Spirits Inc. once again let us novice and serious whisky lovers have a dram or two of the world's best whiskies at Whisky Live Manila, now on its fourth year.

This highly anticipated whisky tasting and sampling event will run from October 18 to 19 at the Grand Hyatt, Bonifacio Global City and will host whisky variants of the premium brands including the award-winning Kavalan from Taiwan. It will also hold intimate talks on whisky appreciation from renowned whisky experts.

The fete doesn’t end there. There will be a Whisky Live Manila Bar Show, a gathering of the top bars in the country, including The Curator, Backroom and ABV to showcase their best cocktails and unique libations that made them famous in Asia.

Find out what the buzz is all about on whisky at Whisky Live Manila 2019. Grab a Glencairn glass and book your tickets now to the most flavorful liquor sampling event of the year.

Jessica Constantino, country representative of Beam Suntory, and Johnsson Li, president of Grand Cru Wines & Spirits. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho Some global brands that will be showcased at the highly anticipated whisky tasting and sampling event. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho < >

For more information, log on to www.whiskylive.ph. For tickets, visit http://www.whiskylive.com/events/philippines/manila or call the Grand Cru office at 518-0131 or 0917-5333373.