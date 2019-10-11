ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Have a dram or two of the world's best whiskies at Whisky Live Manila 2019, happening from October 18 to 19 at the Grand Hyatt in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
Photo Release
The spirit of single malt: Whisky Live Manila 2019 happening this October
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Drop by any bar or events place today and you would most likely notice sophisticated yet young patrons who prefer the complex, full-bodied, and smooth taste of whisky.

In the few years, Filipino drinkers have shown interest and awareness on single malt spirits. Factors to whisky's increasing popularity include marketing efforts of premium whisky brands, as well as opening of whisky bars and cocktail bars.

The steady rise of the liquor’s sales in the Philippines remains strong and so is the projection for years to come. This has captured the attention of international distillers and whisky brands from around the world.

Grand Cru Wines and Spirits Inc. once again let us novice and serious whisky lovers have a dram or two of the world's best whiskies at Whisky Live Manila, now on its fourth year.

This highly anticipated whisky tasting and sampling event will run from October 18 to 19 at the Grand Hyatt, Bonifacio Global City and will host whisky variants of the premium brands including the award-winning Kavalan from Taiwan. It will also hold intimate talks on whisky appreciation from renowned whisky experts.

The fete doesn’t end there. There will be a Whisky Live Manila Bar Show, a gathering of the top bars in the country, including The Curator, Backroom and ABV to showcase their best cocktails and unique libations that made them famous in Asia.

Find out what the buzz is all about on whisky at Whisky Live Manila 2019. Grab a Glencairn glass and book your tickets now to the most flavorful liquor sampling event of the year. 

 

For more information, log on to www.whiskylive.ph. For tickets, visit http://www.whiskylive.com/events/philippines/manila or call the Grand Cru office at 518-0131 or 0917-5333373

WHISKEY LIVE MANILA 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 hours ago
‘Likhang HABI’: 9th market fair on Philippine textile opens this Friday
4 hours ago
This year’s Likhang HABI Market Fair promises to be the most immersive yet, as it opens this Friday, October 11 and...
On the Radar
5 hours ago
The spirit of single malt: Whisky Live Manila 2019 happening this October
5 hours ago
Whisky Live Manila 2019 will feature the different flavors of whisky from all over the world on October 18 and 19 at the Grand...
On the Radar
Sponsored
3 days ago
SM Supermalls holds grandest, happiest Kids’ Day nationwide
3 days ago
Smiles, laughter and applause filled SM Supermalls across the country as kids of all ages indulge in fun and play activities...
On the Radar
Sponsored
6 days ago
Nas Daily returns to Philippines, discusses environmental protection
6 days ago
Two years since his first visit, world-renowned travel vlogger Nas Daily returned to the Philippines for a massive meet-...
On the Radar
Sponsored
8 days ago
ECCP forum tackles importance of innovation to digitalization of businesses
8 days ago
The Digital Disruption 2.0 Forum underscores the benefit of digitalization in the business sector with the theme "Harnessing...
On the Radar
13 days ago
National Literacy Month: UN ranks Filipinos as most literate in Southeast Asia
13 days ago
Based on a report by United Nations, the Philippines has the highest literacy rate at 97.95 percent among Southeast Asian...
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with