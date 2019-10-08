SM Supermalls holds grandest, happiest Kids’ Day nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Smiles, laughter and applause filled SM Supermalls across the country as kids of all ages indulge in fun and play activities during the recent #SMSuperKidsDay2019, the official launch of SM Kids’ Month.

“From being a simple Facebook campaign in 2016, SM SuperKids’ Day has now turned into one of the most highly anticipated kiddie events of SM Supermalls as it dedicates a whole day of fun and play for SM kiddie shoppers all over the country. We take pride in being part of every Filipino child’s happiest moments at their favorite SM mall. And this whole month of October, SuperKids rule at SM!” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls’ senior vice-president for marketing.

In partnership with some of the most loved kiddie brands including Toy Kingdom, Jollibee, The SM Store, and Spotify, SM mounted a “royal kick-off party” at SM Southmall in Las Piñas City. Here, little princes and princesses were treated to back-to-back treats.

It showcased a SuperKids Kingdom composed of four Towers: Tower of Beauty with free makeover from Barbie; Tower of Wheels featuring Hotwheels’ Royal Racks; Tower of Gamers with Mattel’s free play of board games; and Tower of Ponies that featured the SuperKids Royal Dash Augmented Reality Game.

Other event partners for the #SMSuperKidsDay2019 Royal Kick-Off Party included Miniso, SM Cinema, SM Markets, SM Cyberzone, Baby Company, Vivo, SM Bowling, SM Skating, Sky Ranch, Jco, Kikai, Tom’s World, Twisted Candies, Buku-Buku and Bounce.

Photo Release Even moms and dads took advantage of the special kiddie holiday to spend more time with their kids and the whole family. Among the parents came at the kick-off party at SM Southmall were celebrities Patrick Garcia, Regine Angeles and Cerah Hernandez-Co.

Aside from SM Southmall, #SMSuperKidsDay2019 was celebrated in SM malls nationwide. It is part of the month-long Kids’ Month festivities happening across the country.

Kids and their families can enjoy The SM Store’s Babies and Kids Fest plus the Halloween offerings of Toy Kingdom and SM Markets for the whole month of October.

For kiddie music lovers, a “SuperKids Jam” playlist is now available on Spotify for them to enjoy anytime, anywhere!

Completing Kids’ Month are the annual nationwide celebration of United Nations Day (October 8 to 31) and Halloween (October 18 to 31).

For more information about #SMSuperKidsDay2019 and #SMKidsMonth2019 visit www.smsupermalls.com or SM Supermalls’ official Facebook page.