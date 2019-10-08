ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
SM mounted a “royal kick-off party” at SM Southmall in Las Piñas City. Here, little princes and princesses were treated to back-to-back-to-back treats.
Photo Release
SM Supermalls holds grandest, happiest Kids’ Day nationwide
(Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Smiles, laughter and applause filled SM Supermalls across the country as kids of all ages indulge in fun and play activities during the recent #SMSuperKidsDay2019, the official launch of SM Kids’ Month.

“From being a simple Facebook campaign in 2016, SM SuperKids’ Day has now turned into one of the most highly anticipated kiddie events of SM Supermalls as it dedicates a whole day of fun and play for SM kiddie shoppers all over the country. We take pride in being part of every Filipino child’s happiest moments at their favorite SM mall. And this whole month of October, SuperKids rule at SM!” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls’ senior vice-president for marketing.

In partnership with some of the most loved kiddie brands including Toy Kingdom, Jollibee, The SM Store, and Spotify, SM mounted a “royal kick-off party” at SM Southmall in Las Piñas City. Here, little princes and princesses were treated to back-to-back treats.

It showcased a SuperKids Kingdom composed of four Towers: Tower of Beauty with free makeover from Barbie; Tower of Wheels featuring Hotwheels’ Royal Racks; Tower of Gamers with Mattel’s free play of board games; and Tower of Ponies that featured the SuperKids Royal Dash Augmented Reality Game.

Other event partners for the #SMSuperKidsDay2019 Royal Kick-Off Party included Miniso, SM Cinema, SM Markets, SM Cyberzone, Baby Company, Vivo, SM Bowling, SM Skating, Sky Ranch, Jco, Kikai, Tom’s World, Twisted Candies, Buku-Buku and Bounce.

Even moms and dads took advantage of the special kiddie holiday to spend more time with their kids and the whole family. Among the parents came at the kick-off party at SM Southmall were celebrities Patrick Garcia, Regine Angeles and Cerah Hernandez-Co. 
Photo Release

Aside from SM Southmall, #SMSuperKidsDay2019 was celebrated in SM malls nationwide. It is part of the month-long Kids’ Month festivities happening across the country.

Kids and their families can enjoy The SM Store’s Babies and Kids Fest plus the Halloween offerings of Toy Kingdom and SM Markets for the whole month of October.

For kiddie music lovers, a “SuperKids Jam” playlist is now available on Spotify for them to enjoy anytime, anywhere!

Completing Kids’ Month are the annual nationwide celebration of United Nations Day (October 8 to 31) and Halloween (October 18 to 31).

 

For more information about #SMSuperKidsDay2019 and #SMKidsMonth2019 visit www.smsupermalls.com or SM Supermalls’ official Facebook page.

SM SUPER KIDS DAY SM SUPERMALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
SM Supermalls holds grandest, happiest Kids’ Day nationwide
1 hour ago
Smiles, laughter and applause filled SM Supermalls across the country as kids of all ages indulge in fun and play activities...
On the Radar
Sponsored
3 days ago
Nas Daily returns to Philippines, discusses environmental protection
3 days ago
Two years since his first visit, world-renowned travel vlogger Nas Daily returned to the Philippines for a massive meet-...
On the Radar
10 days ago
National Literacy Month: UN ranks Filipinos as most literate in Southeast Asia
10 days ago
Based on a report by United Nations, the Philippines has the highest literacy rate at 97.95 percent among Southeast Asian...
On the Radar
12 days ago
Palawan holds Information Summit 2019
12 days ago
The Palawan Information Summit is an initiative of Palawan News, in partnership with Repetek, Radyo Bandera Network, DWAR,...
On the Radar
Sponsored
14 days ago
From beach to ‘biergarten’: Calatagan South Beach to stage raving Oktoberfest
14 days ago
Calatagan South Beach will be the host of this year's Oktoberfest with the first-ever 'biergarten' theme, and here we list...
On the Radar
14 days ago
‘Changing climate’: Good Shepherd’s ube jam sports new look amid purple yam shortage
By Rosette Adel | 14 days ago
The Good Shepherd congregation said it's now selling white ube jam as substitute to the famous purple-colored Baguio del...
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with