National Literacy Month: UN ranks Filipinos as most literate in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the National Literacy Month this September and in preparation for November’s National Reading Month, World Vision Development Foundation in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) launches "BrigadaPagbasa," a movement that seeks to enhance the reading skills of the Filipino children.

The project, an extension of the "BrigadaEskwela" campaign that promotes community participation in time for school opening, will bring together experts, change makers, policy-makers, and other stakeholders across all sectors from international and local agencies, as well as public and private organizations to spread reading literacy among Filipino children.

To make this happen, World Vision, together with DepEd, is partnering with the National Library of the Philippines, National Book Development Board, GCash, Rex Bookstore and E Net Philippines, and have also tapped TV and radio personality Joyce Pring to be the Ambassador for "BrigadaPagbasa."

“Literacy, most especially amongst the children and youth, is one of the key factors that determines how well a country progresses in this rapidly-changing world. We have an unfortunate reality where some Filipinos, both young and old, are still struggling with their literacy skills,” said Rommel Fuerte, Executive Director of World Vision in the Philippines.

Based on a report by United Nations, the Philippines has the highest literacy rate at 97.95 percent among Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia. The literacy rate is 98.9 percent among females and 97 percent among males aged 15-24.

While the literacy rate showed the country’s improvement from the past years, there is still a staggering number of children in the country who face literacy challenges. The remaining gap reflected in the study above shows that more work must be done to address this pressing issue.

“To become literate is an important component in the development of children, especially at this fast-paced, technology-driven age,” said Fuerte.

"BrigadaPagbasa" will fully commence this November at several communities across the Philippines to educate everyone the value of reading.

“This campaign is a life-long commitment for all of us, perhaps, until every child receives an opportunity to be educated and to develop his or her full potential,” Fuerte added.

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. It aims to serve all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.