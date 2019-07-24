NEW ON NETFLIX
Roland Quitevis
Facebook/British Embassy Manila
Filipino driver gets British Empire Medal from Queen Elizabeth II 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Roland Quitevis, a Filipino driver who served 33 years to eight British ambassadors to the Philippines, has been awarded by Queen Elizabeth II with the British Empire Medal for his services to UK-Philippines relations. 

In the official Facebook page of British Embassy Manila, British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce announced the honor conferred to the Filipino driver. 

"I am delighted to announce that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II has honoured Mr Roland Quitevis with the British Empire Medal for his services to UK-Philippine Relations. This is a thoroughly well-deserved recognition of Roland's long service at the Embassy, mostly spent as the Ambassador's driver," Pruce wrote. 

In the same Facebook post, Quitevis narrated his experience as a British ambassador driver, sharing that he was also awarded the Service Recognition Award for excellent service, an honor bestowed by Ambassador Stephen Lillie.

“I felt so grateful when I was awarded the Service Recognition Award for excellent service rendered by Ambassador Stephen Lillie. But the defining moment that I will always treasure was when Ambassador Daniel Pruce presented me the opportunity of receiving the Honorary British Empire Medal (BEM). Truly this is one for the books, and I will always be thankful to all HMAs that helped me reach this point in my career,” Quitevis said. 

He also narrated how multiple opportunities opened up for him to expand his skills in his work, and that included two comprehensive driving courses that he took in the United Kingdom. 

“Apart from safety considerations, I have also learned, both in my training and through years of experience, how to maintain an alert yet relaxed and calm disposition, which reflects in the overall environment in the vehicle for the Ambassador or any VIP visitor as they carry out their diplomatic activities,” he said. 

The Ilocos Sur native said he also drives for some members of the Royal Family, including Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles. 

“It has been such a memorable experience to me to meet each one in person. In fact, during the most recent visit of Princess Anne to the country, she commented that I was very young when she first came to Manila and visited the indigenous community in Clark in the aftermath of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo volcanic eruption,” he narrated. 

Just last December, Filipino robotic lead nurse at The Royal London Joy Ongcachuy received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for her immediate response in caring for the injured following the 2017 London Bridge terrorist attacks.

