12th Wellness Buddy Run doubles the fun and fitness goals for 5,000 runners

MANILA, Philippines — It was a day of action and adrenaline rush as 5,000 runners laced up to join Robinsons Supermarket’s 12th annual Buddy Run held last July 7 at the Camp Aguinaldo Grounds.

The event kicked off Robinsons Supermarket’s Wellness Festival—a month-long celebration promoting health and wellness among Filipinos and Robinsons patrons.

“It’s Robinsons Supermarket’s mission to educate and empower consumers to make healthier and better choices every day—the buddy run is one of the ways to get started into the wellness habit, invite their families and friends to go on this journey together,” Robinsons Supermarket Marketing Manager Aja Totanes told Philstar.com in an interview.

The participants warmed up with the help of founders of the Fit Filipino Movement, coaches Jim and Toni Saret who advised everyone in their fitness journeys.

Participants warmed up with the help of coaches Jim and Toni Saret. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

“The most important (thing) is (to) start somewhere. With fitness, weight loss, or any goal: start with baby steps, slowly but surely. That’s proven to be more effective in the long run. And it’s important to have a support group. ‘Pag may buddy ka—it’s been proven scientifically that you can last longer and mas successful talaga 'pag may kasama ka sa journey mo,” said Jim.

For Toni’s part, she emphasized finding motivation and observing regularity. “Find an inspiration, channel that inspiration. Basta may goal ka, 'pag sinimulan mo na, panindigan mo na, wala nang atrasan. Consistency is key.”

Runners were also able to enjoy activity booths that won them additional items from sponsors of the event.

From gun start to finish line of the 10-km and 5-km, members of the national rugby football team, the Philippine Volcanoes, ran alongside the thousands of participants.

Members of the Philippine Volcanoes ran alongside the thousands of participants. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

“As members of the Philippine Volcanoes, the Robinsons Run is something we do every year. The best thing about it, the run makes us run with our buddies, just like in our game in our sport. So it’s a great way to unite and achieve a purpose which is to run together and for a great cause with Robinsons,” said Evan Spargo, the Aussie-Filipino member who is also a transformative fitness coach.

“Beyond just running, it’s also good to see the fitness culture in the Philippines—to see how people are keeping active,” added Jaime Chuidian, one of the younger members of the group.

Celebrity couple and fitness enthusiasts Drew and Iya Arellano were also present to host the event and announce the winners of the fun run.

When asked about the importance of training together, the couple underscored their relationship and family.

Celebrity couple and fitness enthusiasts Drew and Iya Arellano hosted the program. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

“We’re reaping all the benefits of training together. We can push each other, encourage each other. We get to stay fit for our children and for our family. Ang daming benefits, so it’s nice that we’ve kept at it,” Iya said.

Drew added that health and wellness have been the monuments that have glued them together since day one, “It’s fun and a bonus that you can train with your partner. The foundation that we’ve built as a fitness couple kind of cemented our relationship.”

All participants got a FREE loot bag filled with freebies. Additionally, winners of the Buddy Run bagged the following major prizes:

Additionally, winners of the Buddy Run bagged the following major prizes:

The awardees of the 2019 Fit&Fun Wellness Buddy Run. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

For the 5km track

1st place — Groceries good for 6 months from Robinsons Supermarket

2nd and 3rd place — P8,000 worth of Robinsons Gift Certificates

For the 10km VIP track

1st place — Groceries good for 1 year from Robinsons Supermarket

2nd and 3rd place — P15,000 worth of Robinsons Gift Certificates

Participants cooling down after the run. Philstar.com/EC Toledo

For Robinsons Supermarket, it’s been 12 solid years of promoting a healthier you, and it’s not about to stop.

“We would like to thank all of the participants who joined our Fit & Fun Wellness Buddy Run and we hope that this is just a start to your wellness habit, and we hope to see you next year,” concluded Totanes.