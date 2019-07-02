PLDT, Smart turn Manila upside down with the launch of new season of 'Stranger Things'

MANILA, Philippines — What better way to celebrate the new season of Netflix’ ‘Stranger Things’ than enter its mysterious and quirky ‘80s universe?

PLDT and Smart will turn Manila upside down as it brings fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things an immersive experience through a fun-filled pop-up event at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium on July 4 to 7, and a grand pyromusical billboard along EDSA Libertad Southbound on July 4.

Open and free for everyone, the Stranger Things Fun Fair at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium will transport you to Hawkins, Indiana during the summer of 1985, with themed booths that let you complete an adrenaline-pumping mission to defeat the Demogorgon into the Upside Down for a chance to win awesome prizes! Smart Elite - Laura Lehman, Curtismith, Ava Daza, Paolo Valenciano, and Katarina Rodriguez will dive headfirst into the fun by visiting the ‘80s carnival on its first day!

Bring your family and friends to the four-day fair, and race against time to look for all of Dustin’s belongings at Dustin’s Toy Museum; dress up in the best ‘80s looks in the Glamorama booth; answer riddles at the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop; and shoot down villains at the Slingshot Revenge Shooting Gallery.

Each challenge lets you earn points, which give you a chance to take home exclusive Stranger Things 80’s memorabilia! Plus, you’ll get to watch snippets from the latest season along the journey.

As an additional treat, PLDT, Smart, and Netflix will mount the first-ever vertical pyromusical billboard—featuring Stranger Things—on EDSA Libertad Southbound on July 4, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Catch it live or stream it online by simply following @ReimaginePH on Instagram. You can also get a chance to win limited edition Stranger Things 80’s memorabilia by joining the Twitter promo.

Watch with PLDT Home Fibr and Smart Signature Plans

Catch the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix starting July 4, powered by PLDT Home Fibr and Smart Signature Plans.

Enjoy world-class entertainment and stream the series on Netflix with your PLDT Home Fibr, the country’s number 1 home broadband powered by the Philippines’ fastest fixed network. Through your PLDT Home account, you can conveniently link your Netflix bill on top of your subscription. You can also watch your favorite Netflix movies and series on TV screens through PLDT Home TVolution Lite for only P99 per month. As a big treat, new PLDT Home Fibr subscribers can enjoy free activation and installation fees when they apply from July 5 to 15. To know more, visit www.pldthome.com/fibr.

You can also enjoy epic entertainment on-the-go with Smart Signature Plans, the reimagined postpaid experience powered by the Smart’s fastest LTE network.

As a convenient feature, Smart Signature has crafted a worry-free and in-control way of linking your Netflix account to your postpaid bill for an easier and hassle-free payment.

To link your Netflix subscription with any Smart Postpaid Plan, follow these easy steps:

Go to https://www.netflix.com/ph and create a new account Select SMART as a payment option & enter your SMART Signature number Enter the one-time PIN sent to your number and start watching!

To know more, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/netflix or follow Smart’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.