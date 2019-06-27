EastWest spotlights automotive dealer partners during appreciation night

MANILA, Philippines — Now on its fifth year, EastWest’s dazzling Auto Loan Dealers’ Appreciation Night honored the bank’s valued automotive dealer partners. Held at the ritzy grand ballroom of Okada Manila, the celebration was a gesture of appreciation for the tremendous contribution of its dealer partners in helping the bank achieve continued success in its auto loan business.

Over a thousand auto dealer principals and team members filled the ballroom where they were treated to a specially-curated dining experience, superb performances by celebrity guests, and raffle prizes.

Leading the toast were Antonio Moncupa Jr., vice chairman and chief executive officer at EastWest, and Jesus Roberto Reyes, president and deputy chief executive officer at Eastwest. Joining them were Jacqueline Fernandez, senior executive vice president for EastWest and head of Consumer Lending Cluster (CLC), Jocelyn Legaspi, first vice president for EastWest Auto Loan Sales for Metro Manila & Luzon, and Josephine Vilma Abad, vice president for consumer lending at EastWest’s Visayas and Mindanao Business Center.

“Last year proved to be a very tough ride for the Auto industry,” said Fernandez. “But despite the seemingly insurmountable challenges, we endured and emerged victorious with double-digit growth of 19% in total amount financed in 2018 versus the prior year. So tonight, we celebrate another milestone as we have achieved this success because of our Endurance in Alliances. Once again, we proved that our alliances can stand the test of time.”

Reyes acknowledged the crucial role of the auto dealer partners in propelling the double-digit growth of EastWest’s consumer portfolio in 2018 versus the prior year, with the growth driven largely by Auto Loan. “The success we share was made possible because of our collective effort, mutual trust, and passion to succeed,” he said.

“May our successes and achievements in the last five years continue to inspire all of us as we face greater challenges. Let our Endurance in Alliances bring us more milestones in the years to come,” said Moncupa during a ceremonial toast.

During the event, the best-performing dealers from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were recognized with different awards and were each presented with a plaque of appreciation and cash incentive for their invaluable partnership with EastWest Auto Loan. The Rookie of the Year award was presented to the dealerships who were new to the business but excelled nonetheless. The Top Dealer Award was presented to the dealerships who have the highest sales volume financed in 2018, while the Hall of Fame award was given to the dealerships that consistently excelled in terms of year-on-year performance.

Awarded as Provincial Hall of Famers were Cuenco Group, Goho Group, Borromeo Group, Chiongbian Group, Laus Group, Lica Auto Group, Laurel Group, and Eddie Jose Group. The Metro Manila Hall of Fame Award was given to Borromeo Group, Lica Auto Group, ECY Group, Toyota Manila Bay Corp., ANC Group, Oben Group of Toyota Dealers, UMC Group, Autohub Group, and Toyota Shaw Group.

Indeed, the enduring partnership with its auto dealers enabled EastWest Auto Loan to strengthen its business performance. The bank remains optimistic toward further increasing its market share in the local car financing industry as it echoed its commitment to further build its relationship with auto dealer partners in providing consumers with their auto financing needs.

Making the EastWest Auto Loan Dealers’ Appreciation Night more special were performances from AddLibb, which provided the opening act and backup dance to singer Morisette Amon, while Ely Buendia and his band capped the night with a repertoire of his most beloved songs. Bianca Valerio hosted for the evening.