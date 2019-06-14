There’s going to be a secret lineup at this year’s Fete de la Musique!

MANILA, Philippines — The stages are bared for this year’s Fête de la Musique, which is celebrating its 25th year here in the Philippines come June 21, 22, 28 and 29. For its milestone edition, there will be nine main stages and over 50 pocket venues not just in Metro Manila, but also across Luzon.

Of these stages—the most number in its Philippine run—one will carry a secret lineup for the first time ever.

Festival goers will only know who will play on the night of the gig itself, happening on June 22 at Warehouse Eight in Makati City. No hints. Just trust that the Discovery Stage, presented by Echoes PH, will deliver the promise of Fête de la Musique.

“2019 is a big year for Fête de la Musique and we wanted to make sure that this year’s event will be a special one,” said Jean-Pierre Dumont, executive director of Alliance Française de Manille.

Organized by Alliance Française de Manille alongside B-Side Productions and the Embassy of France to the Philippines, Fête de la Musique aims to create a generous cross cultural experience between the Filipino and French people, forging friendships and building a community.

Just like in the last two decades, Fête de la Musique will continue its tradition of showcasing the best in the local music scene with thousands of Filipino artists—established and emerging, young and not so young!

With the addition of over 50 pocket stages that will host different music genres and styles, #FetePH25will offer music for everyone.

Here are eight things to watch out for:

1. ‘Music Heals’

Starting a new annual tradition, Fête de la Musique 2019 introduces Music Heals: Fête de la Musique Pop-Up, which will highlight the healing power of music. With nurse-rapper Fatima Palma-Loo and other artists, the festival will be doing a pop-up show on June 8 to inspire, heal and give hope to the children of the Virlanie Foundation in Makati City.

2. Pre and post Fete parties

On June 15, three Pre-Fete de la Musique Parties will simultaneously take place to kick off the anniversary celebrations. There will be the Sunset Collective Stage at KMC Skydeck at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Rockeoke Stage at Salon de Ning of The Peninsula Manila in Makati, and the SxManila Stage at Rizal Open-Air Auditorium, Luneta Park (see no. 3).

To cap off the anniversary festivities with a bang, Doc Def and Gabi Na Naman Productions will hold a closing party on June 29 at 20:20, La Fuerza Plaza 1, in Chino Roces Avenue, Makati.

3. Fete at the Park

On June 15, SxManila presents Fete at the Park, held at Rizal Park, the hub of Filipino culture.

Head on over to the Rizal Open-Air Auditorium and hear the likes of Dong Abay, Mojofly, Shotgun Combo, Jana Garcia, Splendio Tritus, Eloisa, Gin Rum & Truth, Bonifacio Republic, and Calebral. Show starts at 4 p.m. with opening act Nobita, the winner of SxManila Fete at the Park online polls.

4. #GlobeFete

Fête de la Musique goers can also look forward to #GlobeFete, a special 25-minute performance on June 22 at the A-Venue main stage.

The multi-genre medley, led by Francis De Veyra, will feature artists such as Bituin Escalante, Aia de Leon, Vic Facultad, Cooky Chua, Bayang Barrios, Tarsius, Kat Agarrado, Jensen Gomez, Bea Lorenzo, Zsaris, Brass Pas PasPasPas and many more.

5. An all-female ensemble

There will also be a special All-Female French-Filipino Medley on June 28 at the Intramuros Main Stage, led by Pinay musician Radha, and in collaboration with Vanessa Monot, Fatima Palma-Loo and more.

6. Manila main stages

Fête de la Musique’s returns to Makati City for its two main stages. Catch Irie Sunday Crew, Bawal Clan, Anima Tierra x Flow Arts PH, Extrapolation, Ang Bandang Shirley, Unique, Speech from AFM, Dicta License, Apartel, Ebe Dancel, The Itchyworms and the #GlobeFete Prod Number at the A-Venue Main Stage on June 21.

The second main stage takes place at Greenbelt Park on June 22 featuring Dayaw , Pinkmen, CRWN x August Wahh, Todo Pasa, She's Only Sixteen, The Ransom Collective, Project Yazz x Skarlet Brown, Hernandez Brothers x Quest, Ciudad, Autotelic and Urbandub.

Then on June 28, head on over to the Intramuros Main Stage at the Puerto Real Gardens. Musical acts include The Vowels They Orbit, Rice Lucido, One Click Straight x Ena Mori, Stickfiggas, Munimuni, Leanne & Naara, Radha, Sandwich and Juan Karlos.

7. Provincial stages

Six cities were selected to host the festival outside of Metro Manila. On June 29, watch out for: Baguio Main Stage by Funkybeat Entertainment at Malcolm Square; Batangas Main Stage by Hardbound Production and Rakista ng Batangas at La Consuelo Spring Resort, Rosario; Bulacan Main Stage by Beach House Production X Darkus Music at Pangnan Grill & Restaurant, Tabang, Guiguinto; Laguna Main Stage by Harry Boy Productions at Da Pip/Da Pipols Indie Stage, Pagsanjan; Palawan Main Stage by Floppy Haus Production and Fat Jack Production at Puerto Princesa City Baywalk; and Pampanga Main Stage by At the Back MNL @Anchor Bay Gastro Pub, Balibago, Angeles City.

There will also be pocket stages happening simultaneously in the following cities.

8. #FeteStories

This milestone year also gives Fête de la Musique fans a chance to win round-trip tickets to France through the #FeteStories social media contest by simply sharing a 25-second video of their fondest Fête de la Musique memories through the years.

To know more about this year's celebration and the line-up of new activities, download the FetePH mobile App or visit www.facebook.com/FetePH.