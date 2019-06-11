‘Pinoy Pride’ products take center stage at MAFBEX 2019

MANILA, Philippines — In championing the sustained growth of a nation’s food and beverage industry, the Manila Food and Beverage Expo (MAFBEX) focuses its efforts on local small and medium enterprises, farmers, and fisherfolk.

As MAFBEX returns on its 13th year this June, it reaffirms its commitment to support small-scale regional players. It once again allies with the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Trade and Industries, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to present a pavilion that will spotlight the finest local and homegrown goods.

Given the diverse international reach of MAFBEX, the pavilion holds the potential to showcase to the global industry the top-notch quality of the country’s grassroots producers.

“I laud the organizers of the 13th Manila Food and Beverage Expo for promoting the country’s culinary traditions and boosting our government’s efforts to diversify markets for our food and beverage industry,” remarked Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol.

From locally-grown fruits and vegetables to regional products such as nuts, vinegar, and chocolate among many others, here are some "Pinoy Pride" products that one may find at this year’s MAFBEX:

Dulche Chocolates from Baguio

Love chocolates but restricted by low carb and high-fat diet? Try Dulche Chocolates, which offers a selection of chocolates specifically created for people who are on a Keto diet.

Mandaue’s Nutri-cious goods from Cebu

Giving Filipino food delicacies a tasty and healthy twist, FEB20 Enterprises is the innovative manufacturer behind Mandaue’s Nutri-cious polvoron, dried peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut butter masareal.

FEB20 Enterprises’ goods are made from the finest hand-picked ingredients from local markets in Region VII, as well as from renowned global suppliers to ensure that all of their products are premium, healthy, and delicious.

Tiltilan Delicacies from Pampanga

Tiltilan Delicacies is a proud manufacturer of top-quality Kapampangan cane vinegar. It produces three unique varieties: garlic white, spicy red, and all spiced black.

Gustazo Gourmet Tuyo from Caloocan

Gustazo Alimentos Corp. is in the business of serving boneless filleted dried herring gourmet-style in special garlic oil sauce. Flavorful with a mildly spicy taste, Gustazo’s Gourmet Tuyo is perfect with rice or when cooked with pasta.

B-King Fish Processor from Bicol

As the first and only HACCP-compliant smoked fish processor in Bicol, B-King Fish Processor takes pride in producing high-quality smoked fish.

For its raw materials, B-King only sources its fish from accredited and legitimate fish suppliers from the ports of Navotas and Malabon as it constantly upholds the highest standards of production by maintaining a Good Manufacturing Practices license.

Apart from offering foodies a chance to sample the finest F&B goods from all over the country, MAFBEX 2019 also enables attendees to “Eat for A Cause.” Part of the proceeds from the show will be for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc.

MAFBEX 2019 is happening from June 12 to 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center Manila. Entrance ticket is priced at P100 and can be purchased at the venue.

For more information, visit mafbex.com or follow @mafbex on Facebook and @mafbex.ph on Instagram.