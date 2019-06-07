MOTHER'S DAY
Logitech's back-to-school promo has close to P200,000 up for grabs!
Photo Release
Logitech supports Filipino students with nationwide back-to-school promo
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — This school year, Logitech enthusiasts can now enjoy high-tech products and give back an exclusive computer accessories package worth P200,000 to their school of choice.

The leading Swiss personal computer and mobile accessories brand launched the promo to reward schools with the latest and exciting computer peripherals.

The lucky schools will be voted by Logitech customers and those with the highest number of picks will get to upgrade their computer and media laboratories with Logitech accessories.

The second runner-up gets 30 units of the Logitech H111 Stereo Headset, while the first runner-up gets 30 units of the Logitech C270 HD Webcam. The grand prize winner gets 30 units of the Logitech MK200 Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 30 units of the Logitech C310 HD Webcam, and 30 units of the Logitech H111 Stereo Headset.

To participate, all a customer has to do is purchase any of the following participating Logitech products: Wireless/Wired Mouse, Multi-device Keyboard or Combo at these partner stores: Octagon, Silicon Valley, PC Express, Complink, PC Worx, Electroworld, Villman, Itech, Thinking Tools, Techwarez, Think PC, Lazada, Data Blitz, Gaisano Interpace, and Dynaquest outlets nationwide.

Upon purchase, customers will get a unique promo code, which they will register online via http://logitechpromo.com.ph and vote for their school of choice. The customer’s proof of purchase must also be uploaded upon registration to be considered a valid promo entry.

Deadline of submission of votes is on June 25 at 11:59 p.m. Promo runs until June 25 and is open to all schools in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Through this effort, Logitech is in full support of each school’s goal in providing quality facilities, and in turn, allow better educational experience for their students. Those interested can also help make this happen by visiting the nearest participating partner and grab those Logitech accessories now.

 

To know more specifics about the Logitech Back-to-School Promo, visit http://logitechpromo.com.ph or follow https://www.facebook.com/LogitechPhilippines/

