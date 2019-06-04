Race your way to Vista Malls for Disney Junior Live

MANILA, Philippines — Kids, get ready to start your engines as the world of Disney Junior is racing over to Vista Malls.

In partnership with Disney Philippines, Vista Malls presents Disney Junior Live featuring Disney’s "Mickey and the Roadster Racers," "Vampirina" and "Puppy Dog Pals" in fun and exciting activities.

The Disney Junior Live caravan has kicked off at EVIA Lifestyle Center until June 9, before proceeding to Vista Mall Sta. Rosa from June 14 to June 23. It then goes to Vista Mall Taguig from June 28 to July 7 until finally wrapping up in Vista Mall Bataan from July 19 to July 28.

On June 7 to 9, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be flying in to personally meet and greet their Filipino fans at the Evia Lifestyle Center. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this fun and magical event.

Kids can earn their own Roadster Racers license and choose either a jeep or a convertible car to race around the track like Mickey.

They can dive in for some Puppy Dog Pals fun at the ball pit, get musical with Vampirina, and draw and color their favorite Disney Junior characters.

Access pass to the activity center is available for every P1, 500 worth of single or cumulative receipt purchase from any tenant in the Vista Mall during the respective dates only.

Parents need not worry about overcrowding as entry to the activity center is subject to scheduling. Customers will be offered currently available time slot, or have the option to reserve slots ahead of time—granted their receipts were obtained in the same venue as the Disney Junior Live.

Daily time slots are as follows:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Vista Mall website here: https://www.vistamalls.com.ph/.