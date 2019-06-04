MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
The Disney Junior Live caravan has kicked off at EVIA Lifestyle Center until June 9, before proceeding to Vista Mall Sta. Rosa from June 14 to June 23. It then goes to Vista Mall Taguig from June 28 to July 7 until finally wrapping up in Vista Mall Bataan from July 19 to July 28.
Photo Release
Race your way to Vista Malls for Disney Junior Live
Aliyya Sawadjaan (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 6:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kids, get ready to start your engines as the world of Disney Junior is racing over to Vista Malls.

In partnership with Disney Philippines, Vista Malls presents Disney Junior Live featuring Disney’s "Mickey and the Roadster Racers," "Vampirina" and "Puppy Dog Pals" in fun and exciting activities.

The Disney Junior Live caravan has kicked off at EVIA Lifestyle Center until June 9, before proceeding to Vista Mall Sta. Rosa from June 14 to June 23. It then goes to Vista Mall Taguig from June 28 to July 7 until finally wrapping up in Vista Mall Bataan from July 19 to July 28.

On June 7 to 9, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be flying in to personally meet and greet their Filipino fans at the Evia Lifestyle Center. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this fun and magical event.

Kids can earn their own Roadster Racers license and choose either a jeep or a convertible car to race around the track like Mickey.

They can dive in for some Puppy Dog Pals fun at the ball pit, get musical with Vampirina, and draw and color their favorite Disney Junior characters.

Access pass to the activity center is available for every P1, 500 worth of single or cumulative receipt purchase from any tenant in the Vista Mall during the respective dates only.

Parents need not worry about overcrowding as entry to the activity center is subject to scheduling. Customers will be offered currently available time slot, or have the option to reserve slots ahead of time—granted their receipts were obtained in the same venue as the Disney Junior Live.

Daily time slots are as follows:

  • 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m.
  • 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
  • 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
  • 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

 

For more information, visit the Vista Mall website here: https://www.vistamalls.com.ph/.

DISNEY JUNIOR VISTA MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 day ago
Robinsons Supermarket preps kids for school with end-of-summer fun at FitKids Factory
1 day ago
Robinsons Supermarket punctuates summer by promoting fun and wellness at FitKids Factory in Robinsons Place Antipolo.
On the Radar
Sponsored
1 day ago
From NYC to BGC: 3 new happenings to catch at Central Square
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Get ready for a taste of New York at Central Square this summer!
On the Radar
5 days ago
Filipino janitor who won $7M in Canada lottery wants to keep his job
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The lucky Filipino said he will use the pot money to improve their lives.
On the Radar
Sponsored
6 days ago
TikTok, Live Nation launch video challenge for The Chainsmokers world tour
6 days ago
TikTok and Live Nation have launched the #WhoDoYouLove online challenge in Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand. In the Philippines,...
On the Radar
6 days ago
LIST: How you can help get kids back to school
6 days ago
Various government and non-government organizations join hands in preparation for the coming school year. Here’s...
On the Radar
7 days ago
72 percent of Filipinos still believe in soulmates—survey
7 days ago
Pinoys love love! 
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with