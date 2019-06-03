From NYC to BGC: 3 new happenings to catch at Central Square

MANILA, Philippines — With the summer heat upon us in the metro, it can be a little challenging to get around and get things done. But don’t let this get you down. Instead, pick up the pace and visit the upscale Central Square Mall at Bonifacio Global City.

Not just for the posh shopping, awesome dining and exciting moviegoing, Central Square is also the perfect destination for a proper summer pick-me-up. This season, the hip and happening spot is complete with all-new experiences for visitors, shoppers, or everyone looking for a cool reprieve.

Until June 30, Central Square is transformed into the Big City Escape. Inspired by the sights, sounds, and the pulsing vibrancy of none other than “The City That Never Sleeps” New York—here are some of these new attractions to get you hyped up:

1. NYC Street Eats

From June 28 to 30, bite off all the New York you can chew. During this weekend, food culture connoisseurs at Pinoy Eats World will spearhead a gourmet series inspired by good eats in the Big City.

With a diverse population of 8.6 million attesting to exciting traditional and cross-cultural tastes, New York certainly has a lot to offer on the plate, most especially the street-style variety.

Expect authentic dishes on the table from restaurants such as Purple Yam, Tender Bob’s, Stanford & Shaw, Fog City Creamery, Thrive, Mr. Delicious, Pizza Grigliata, Cold Brew, and Melo’s.

2. Live at The Square

Live performances by Stages—producer of West Side Story and the Disney hit, High School Musical—will showcase Live at The Square on June 29 and 30. Photo Release

“Start spreadin’ the news”—nothing can bring you closer to musical greatness than a proper traipse down The Great White Way.

On June 29 and June 30, get hyped as curtains will be up and lights will be lit to celebrate the talent, pageantry, and symphony of New York’s finest from the Theater District.

Enjoy excerpt performances live by Stages—producer of West Side Story and the Disney hit, High School Musical—as they showcase Live at The Square, with the participation of homegrown theater talents.

Live at The Square starts playing at 6 p.m.

3. Big City Escape

True to its name, the Big City Escape comes with a summer raffle promotion that might just take you to the Empire City itself.

Until June 30, Central Square shoppers are entitled to one raffle entry for every P3,000 single or accumulated receipt purchase from participating Central Square and Bonifacio High Street stores. Meanwhile, HSBC cardholders are entitled to up to three raffle entries per purchase requirement.

All qualified shoppers and raffle-entry holders get a chance to win the following:

Grand Prize: An all-expense paid trip to New York for the lucky winner and one companion, along with a P100,000 shopping spree at Central Square

Second Prize: A complete Central Square experience with a dining treat for 10, along with a P100,000-shopping spree at the mall

Third Prize: P50,000 worth of shopping spree and dining treat for four at Central Square

Central Square participating stores include Acca Kappa, Beauty Bar & Dashing Diva, Brooks Brothers, Charriol, Cortefiel, Diptyque, DKNY, Dune, Eden Park, Furla, Gap, Hackett, Hamleys, Kate Spade, LeSportsac, L’Occitane, Lacoste, Lipault, Marks & Spencer, Michael Kors, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsonite, Superdry, Superga, Tommy Hilfiger, West Elm, Women’Secret, Baskin Robbins, Designer Blooms, Eric Kayser, Fireside, Kitchen’s Best, Marketplace by Rustan’s, MAC, Marks & Spencer Food, NARS, Saddle Row, SaladStop!, Starbucks Reserve, TWG.

Bonifacio High Street participating stores, on the other hand, include Dashing Diva (Old Navy Bldg.), Kenneth Cole New York, Dune, Calvin Klein Underwear, Lush, MakeRoom&More, Nine West, Springfield.

Don't forget to capture a keepsake of your NYC experience in Central Square Mall! Post your choice pictures on social media, tag @centralsquareph, and @ssilifeph, and add #CSQBigCityEscape, #CentralSquarePH, and #SSILife.

For a cool summer break that brings the promise of New York City, gather your friends and family at Central Square for a New York-inspired adventure—a Big City Escape, if you will. Per DTI FTEB Permit No. 7114 Series 2019.