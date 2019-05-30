Filipino janitor who won $7M in Canada lottery wants to keep his job

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino janitor in Canada has won the jackpot prize of seven million Canadian dollars (P272 million) at the Lotto 6/49 draw last April 27.

Surrey resident Vito Halasan got all the six numbers right during the draw days after he celebrated his 58th birthday.

"I remember scanning my ticket and seeing all these numbers. I have really blurry vision, so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face. I couldn’t believe it," the Filipino said in a statement released by British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Vito’s daughter shared that she did not believe her father when she first heard the news.

“He sat me down at the table. And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million dollars. I didn’t believe him. We had to check online several times,” his daughter said.

The lucky Filipino said he will use the pot money to improve their lives. They migrated to Canada from the Philippines last 2009 to seek greener pastures.

“I buy lottery tickets so I can dream. I dream of being able to take care of my kids and make their future better. Now we’ll be able to buy a nice house for my children and grandchildren,” he said.

Though he won the lotto, Vito said he has no plan to quit his work, but instead limit his working time.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. in Canada. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of one million Canadian dollars.