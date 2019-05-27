PayMaya surprises Eastwood mall-goers with exciting travel prizes

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of mall-goers were treated to a special surprise by PayMaya last May 18 at Eastwood City Mall in Quezon City, as part of its "Tara!" travel campaign.

By simply being a PayMaya account holder, mall-goers got a chance to bring home exciting travel items by joining in the Maya Piñata activity. Participating customers just had to pull a string from their chosen Maya piñata to reveal a special travel item.

Gwynne Gatanela pulled the lucky string and won the ultimate prize of the day, an all-expense-paid vacation to Boracay for her and her barkada, complete with their own photographer to capture their insta-worthy travel photos.

This special prize is just a glimpse of the awesome travel experience waiting for the winner of PayMaya’s ongoing Tara! Promo. This gives users a chance to fly to the most sought-after destinations in the world and bring three of their friends along with them.

"As we wrap up our Tara! campaign, we wanted to give this surprise treat so people can have a chance at an elevated travel experience. There's no doubt that with the PayMaya card, anyone can get the best travel experience out there," said Raymund Villanueva, vice president and head of Growth and Marketing for PayMaya Philippines.

Recently, PayMaya reported that more and more Filipinos are discovering the benefits of going cashless in their travels, especially with the PayMaya card on hand, their best travel buddy.

These PayMaya customers used their accounts to purchase airline tickets, book accommodations online, and spend on their travels overseas through their PayMaya card, all in the first quarter of the year.

With PayMaya, shopping abroad is as easy as a swipe—you can use it in all Visa-and Mastercard-accepting stores worldwide. There is no need to call your bank or card provider before your trips so you can focus on planning your itinerary to your dream destination.

Withdrawing for extra cash is also a breeze because you can do it anytime on any Visa Plus or MasterCard ATM abroad.

Most importantly, your money is secured because you can check every transaction on your PayMaya app. And if it happens that your card gets stolen, don’t fret because you can easily block your card via the app as well.

Travel experience of a lifetime

By simply going cashless with PayMaya, you too can pull the lucky string and quench your wanderlust in a travel experience of a lifetime with your barkada.

Running until May 31, 2019, the PayMaya Tara! Promo lets one lucky winner choose among five curated travel experiences to enjoy with three of his friends including a Safari adventure in South Africa, a magical getaway in London and Scotland, a gastronomic feast in Italy, a journey to the land of ice and fire in Iceland and Croatia, or a full K-Pop experience in South Korea.

To earn raffle entries, all you have to do is complete any the following actions with your PayMaya account:

Activate your virtual card

Link your physical PayMaya card to your PayMaya app

Add money to your account

Upgrade your account and complete the upgrade / Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process

Pay bills in full and on time

Send money to another PayMaya user with a minimum amount of P10 via the PayMaya app or PayMaya in Messenger

Shop online and in-store using your virtual card in the PayMaya app or your physical PayMaya-issued card with a minimum spend of P300

Purchase prepaid load, gaming pins, or cable TV prepaid credits found in the in-app shop or PayMaya in Messenger

Scan-to-pay via PayMaya QR with a minimum spend of P100

Tara and make PayMaya your official travel buddy! Download the PayMaya app, register, link your PayMaya card to your app, add money to your account, and choose your next adventure!

For updates on PayMaya’s latest promos and discounts, visit paymaya.com/deals or following @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.