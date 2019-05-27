Seven ways Grab delivers super service on its 7th year

Plus 1M GrabRewards points to seven lucky winners

Time definitely flies when you’re having fun, and for Southeast Asia’s leading super app, Grab, they’re making sure that everyone is able to join in on the fun.

Here are seven ways Grab is able to make things so much better for its users.

1. Better reasons to book!

On its super seven anniversary, Grab will be pampering users with over P7 million-worth of promos, discounts, and rewards for two whole weeks (May 24 to June 6). Users can expect an enticing roster of deals and promotions daily from Grab and its partners. Promos will range from P77 discounts for GrabCar, P777 cashback for GrabPay, P7 Grab bundles, and so much more!

2. Gifting season

Grab will also be giving out fun gifts for seven days through 7 Grab Anniversary Gifts, wherein seven lucky winners per day will receive gift certificates worth up to P10,000 from Grab partners.

3. Your BIGGEST reward

For its biggest giveaway, Grab will be awarding seven winners with 1 million GrabRewards Points each. It will also give away 50,000 GrabRewards Points as consolation prizes to seven Grab users.

4. Flat rate frenzy

Grab will hold a special promotional campaign that will offer a flat fee of P99 and P149 for intrazone and interzone GrabShare trips, respectively in different phased launches.

“Sharing the love has always been at the core of Grab, and as we celebrate our seventh year in business, we want to give back to Filipino consumers who helped us reach where we are right now - the leading everyday super app in the Philippines and the greater Southeast Asia,” says Grab Philippines President Brian Cu.

5. Seizing opportunities

GrabVentures Velocity is Grab’s accelerator program focused on growth-stage startups, Grab will help nourish businesses in various sizes by giving them access to Grab’s resources, capabilities and networks, and its program partners. Grab likewise values local talents and believes in the power of the ASEAN mind.

Through the Grab AI Roadshow, Grab is searching for promising talents across SEA to join its growing AI and data teams. Last but certainly not the least, there’s also its Misiskolar Program, which aims to empower the wives of its drivers with financial literacy education to better manage their finances.

“Our vision is to help more microentrepreneurs realize their potentials. At Grab, we believe that growing together with our partners is key to sustaining our momentum, and fully realize our vision as the one-true super app in Southeast Asia," Cu says.

6. Grab gives back

Grab through its GrabRewards platform will raise money for HOPE to build classrooms for kids in Ama-Talo Elementary School, Amagbagan, Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. A social enterprise that creates and sells bottled water to build public school classrooms around the country, HOPE has helped thousands of children that were previously deprived of a decent learning environment.

Another Grab CSR initiative is its partnership with Teach for the Philippines, where GrabRewards will raise funds for TFP to support six teaching fellows in Marikina City from 2019 to 2020.

“These partnerships have helped us make an impact in the lives of many people in just the first few months of 2019. We are excited to do more good things moving forward, especially since we are celebrating our seventh anniversary this year," says Cu.

7. All-new super app

Filipinos will soon enjoy many new services straight from their Grab App. These new services aim to ease multiple pain points familiar to many Filipinos, sustaining Grab’s commitment to providing #BetterEveryday experience.

Grab President Brian Cu on GrabWheels. Photo Release

In the works are Bus Marketplace (on-demand ticket booking system), partnership with Ninja Van for GrabExpress, HOOQ, SM tickets, a new Hotel tile to make bookings through Agoda and booking.com, and a few more exciting solutions from its payment and financial group.

“As an everyday super app, Grab strives to provide the best solutions to the everyday needs of Filipino consumers, bringing them closer to things that matter to them. Through constant innovation and evolution, we are turning our super app vision into a more concrete reality. Soon, Grab users can use the Grab platform for more services that help them meet their daily needs,” Cu says.

Keep using your Grab app to enjoy all these exciting treats and services that Southeast Asia’s number 1 super app has in store!

