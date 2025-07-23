fresh no ads
‘Bought a house in Italy’: Kylie Verzosa shares photos of stunning Italian villa

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 6:22pm
Kylie Versoza and photos of the villa in Puglia, Italy.
Kylie Verzosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Kylie Verzosa has an eye for beautiful things as she posted photos of a luxurious Italian villa on her Instagram. 

“Bought a house in Italy,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories earlier today. 

The same photo carousel appears on her Instagram feed, where she is tagged with five other individuals. It was posted by artist Tomas Barfod and was captioned, “We bought a villa.” 

The villa is located in Southern Puglia. It is described as a Masseria, which is a traditional fortified farmhouse or country estate found in the region of Puglia. 

As seen in its separate Instagram account, the villa features four bedrooms and four baths, a courtyard and a pool. It is also said to be just 20 minutes from four beaches. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

