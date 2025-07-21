Breville’s Pizzaiolo smart oven brings the taste of Italy straight to your kitchen

This compact yet powerful kitchen partner has the capacity to imitate wood-fire cooking of brick ovens that have become the signature of Italian cooking. In just two minutes, you can create your own Neopolitan Pizza that’s perfect for your home parties.

MANILA, Philippines — There is something special about hosting your own dinner and luncheon parties at home.

No fancy restaurant can match the pull of having your intimate group of significant others in a private setting that you’ve placed great care in curating. You can even say that it’s an art form to master, from setting up your tables to, of course, serving the real star of the show—the food.

What if we tell you that there is a way to keep your personal touch on your intimate get-togethers?

You answer: Breville Philippines—one of the leading providers of home lifestyle partners that bring restaurant-quality dishes straight to your kitchen. One of its newest ovens can transport any Italian pizza lover back to Naples, sans the flight ticket.

Meet the Smart Oven™ Pizzaiolo, the first domestic benchtop oven on the market that can hit up to 400°C.

The Smart Oven™ Pizzaiolo provides the same type of heating as a traditional brick oven by replicating three types of heat: conductive, radiant and convective. Its active deck heating helps create that signature charred dough base that we all love in our pizzas while the intense direct heat gives that leopard-burnt spotting of a perfect pie.

Finally, the ambient heat provided by the Pizzaiolo melts and bakes the ideal topping, giving you a bite that is cooked just right.

The oven’s Element IQ® system helps achieve this by steering power to where heat is needed to achieve optimum cooking.

More than just creating Neapolitan Pizzas, moreover, the Pizzaiolo is also perfect for crafting the best homemade New York Pizza, Deep Dish Pizza and Thin and Crispy Style Bar Pizza with its smart preset cooking functions.

This makes this oven ideal for anyone, even for those who are just starting with the kitchen and hosting home parties in general.

If you want to be a little bit more crafty, you can also always use the manual mode to customize the control deck and temperatures. Want to make a more burnt crust or a leopard-spotted side? You can do that with just a press of a button, too.

Lastly, the Pizzaiolo has a combination of double-pane heat-resistant front window and multi-material insulation surrounding the heat chamber, which keeps the heat inside the chamber as much as possible while keeping its outside surface cool for safe use.

With the Pizzaiolo, Breville Philippines continues to break barriers and open new opportunities to homemakers.

