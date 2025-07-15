'Grateful for new chapter': Belle Mariano shares glimpse of new home

Belle Mariano has a new home as seen on her Instagram post on July 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Belle Mariano gave a glimpse of her family's new home, marking another milestone for her.

Belle posted photos of her new house showing the living room with stylish interior decorations on Instagram.

"It’s been a hectic month moving into our new place, but were finally settling in," Belle wrote.

"Feeling so grateful for this new chapter. Here’s a glimpse of our new home," she added.

Celebrities, such as Charlie Dizon, Anne Curtis, Janine Gutierrez, Francis Libiran, to name a few, commented on Belle's post.

"Finallyyyyy!!! Congrats Belindaaa," Charlie wrote, calling the actress by her full name. Charlie and Belle co-starred in the movie "Four Sisters Before the Wedding."

"Sooooo nice!!!! Congrats Belle!" Anne commented.

Belle has been documenting the construction since it began in 2023.

She is set to star in the new Star Cinema movie titled "Meet, Greet and Bye."

The actress will headline the movie alongside Maricel Soriano, Piolo Pascual, Juan Karlos and Joshua Garcia.

