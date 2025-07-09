Real estate brand launches premium homes, starting in Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines — SM Residences, a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Inc., officially launched a premium residential line aimed at delivering communities able to provide premium living.

The Signature Series line was announced during a launch event in Manila Polo Club, Taguig last July 9 with key SM Prime executives in attendance.

Among them was Signature Series Group Head Jose Juan Jugo, who is also the executive vice president of SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the company's real estate arm.

Jugo shared that in the past 30 years, SM has developed 88 malls, 22 office towers and 185,00 residential spaces.

The Signature Series would be the first premium residence brand of SM, joining the premium commercial development for retail and hospitality, which includes Podium, S Maison, SM Aura, Conrad Manila and Tagaytay Highlands.

Jugo presented data that showed the number of Filipino households with an income of $100,000 or P5.65 million (emerging net worth) grew by 69% from 2020 to 2025, with 1.4 million households with such an income in 2023.

Filipino households with an income of $1,000,000 or P56.5 million and $30,000,000 or P1.69 billion (emerging net worth for both) grew by 36% and 35% respectively in the same timespan, with a combined population of 69,000 households in 2023.

"Where SMDC stops, that's where Signature picks up," Jugo said, explaining that the company would tap into existing land bank to kickstart the Signature Series beginning with an ultra-luxury village in Muntinlupa's Susana Heights.

Jugo estimated a P100 million entry level for lots in Susana Heights no smaller than 750 square meters, and lots there could go as big as 1,000 square meters.

A partnership is currently being forged for a property in Makati, while SM has 400 hectares of existing landbank tagged for Signature Series presence in Pasay, Muntinlupa, Makati, Manila, Parañaque, Taguig, Cebu, Pasig, Cavite, Tagaytay, and Batangas.

