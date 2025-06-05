Christopher Diwata of 'What hafen Vella' buys car after viral meme

Christopher Diwata and his wife Ronalyn with their family's new car

MANILA, Philippines — Christopher Diwata, the man behind the viral "What hafen Vella?" video, managed to purchase a vehice for his family, thanks to recent brand endorsements.

The original clip involving Diwata was from a 2013 "It's Showtime" segment of "Kalokalike" because he resembled Taylor Lautner, who portrayed Jacob Black in the "Twilight" franchise.

"Wha haffen vella? Why you crying agen? I know, vamfire rigt? Vamfire will feyt to me," Diwata said, quoting Black's lines. "Edward! Wha are you doing her? I trusted you to frotect Vella, vut you did not. Will sure you die Edward, I will sure. From now on, she is mine."

The video reemerged on social media leading to a trend where individuals copy Diwata's lines. The trend became so popular that brands tapped Diwata to appear in commercials and promos.

The brand endorsements led to Diwata being able to buy a second-hand car for his family, as revealed by his wife Ronalyn on TikTok.

Related: Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend

"Thank you sa mga sumuporta sa asawa ko, dahil sa inyo natupad niya unti-unti pangarap niya, hindi na siya ma-stress sa biyahe papunta ng mga event niya," she said, posting photos of the Diwata family with the new purchase.

Many Filipinos shared kind words for the Diwata family in the comments, some even joking Diwata upgraded from "What hafen Vella" to "mani-vela" ("manibela" or steering wheel) and he is a father to Sharkboy (another character played by Lautner).

Lautner himself recently acknowledged the "What hafen Vella" trend's existence, quipping it was his fault for not taking notice of it sooner.

Diwata will make his professional acting debut in the television show "Mga Batang Riles," though he also expressed hope to appear in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as well.

RELATED: 'My heart knows what sparks joy': Marie Kondo on messy living, raising kids