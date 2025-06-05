Real estate brand attracting young families to South Luzon

People hang out by the four-hectare man-made lake in Nuvali, Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate developer Avida Land Corp. is putting a lot of focus into expanding its South Luzon properties where it hopes to attract more young families.

The developer's Head of Corporate Marketing Tess Tatco told Philstar.com that on top of retirees, it is young families who are mostly purchasing properties.

Avelino-Tatco added that outside of the 35 to 55-year-old target market, many single people are investing in mid-rise condo units as well as house and lot developments.

She believes the reason why more people are moving out of Metro Manila and further south is accessibility.

Using herself as an example living in Alabang, Avelino-Tatco can easily access Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and the central business districts of Makati and Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

"They can still have the work in the metro, and then go here and still have the scenery, the greenery, and the open space the south is giving," Avelino-Tatco said.

Another reason Avelino-Tatco said why young families consider moving south is the increased availability of schools.

From a limited selection before, there are now branches of La Salle, Xavier, and Miriam in Laguna, the latter two in Nuvali.

Avida Land's Strategic Management Division Head Raizel Matibag additionally told Philstar.com that while the commute from the south is longer, the time spent on the road is the same as driving within the city.

"'Yung drive ko when I was in Pasig going to BGC, it's one hour in traffic. Here [from Nuvali], one hour [din], minsan pag medyo mabilis ka mag-drive, fifty minutes, nandito ka na eh," Matibag compared, citing the Cavite-Laguna Expressway as a huge factor.

