Marco Santos suggests turning empty spaces into art exhibits

MANILA, Philippines — One artist is suggesting spaces initially occuppied by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs can be utilized instead for art exhibitions.

Marco Santos is one of the many contemporary artists featured in the "Here & Now & Now & Then" exhibit running in Makati's RCBC Plaza, on view for free until May 25.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Santos admitted that when he started out as an artist, he found art galleries lacking in height, accessibility, and other amenities.

The space where "Here & Now & Now & Then" is was the original site of a large gym franchise that closed during the pandemic.

According to Santos, when the gym vacated the space, it had to revert the site to its initial appearance before it was leased.

The bare looks of RCBC Plaza's third floor gave Santos the idea that it could house contemporary art "because the art will speak for itself."

Santos tapped fellow peers Pete Jimenez, Oca Villamiel, and Nilo Ilarde and within a month, "Here & Now & Now & Then" was put together.

"The best compliments I get is when artists say 'Shet kaya pala 'to' and 'Your space is inspiring,' that's enough for me," Santos said. "It's really turning a dead space into a living space through art."

The artist then brought up the fact that there are many vacant spaces in Metro Manila that used to be POGO sites.

"Why can't we make them inspiring spaces with art? Art can be everywhere and anywhere," Santos affirmed. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

