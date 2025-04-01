No joke: Catriona Gray wants to be ‘bakla’ with ‘Beh-She’ table; launches 1st furniture collection

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently launched her first ever furniture collection in collaboration with a Pampanga furniture company.

According to the singer and model, the collaboration between her and Genteelhome took a year to develop and includes five pieces as a capsule line under the company’s Payak collection.

“Sobrang saya! It’s one thing that I showed a little sketch and a little conversation, and another to see the pieces really in front of you and all their details. And another thing for people to be able to experience them, to touch them, I’m really grateful for the opportunity… because they really allowed me to be a creative here,” Gray told Philstar.com and other select reporters of what she feels about the collaboration.

“Hindi talaga ako known for this because as I mentioned… hindi talaga ako known as a designer. But design has always been present throughout my whole journey or something – starting from jewelry, and then nag-eco bag ako last year… So this is kind of my third installment in design, I would say. So it has been very fulfilling and overwhelming.”

The “Catriona touches” in the collection, she said, are “in the color” and “fun silhouettes” like the Beh and She side tables.

“I imagine them as hands. Kaya may mga jewelry s’ya, parang bangles… It’s just fun,” she said of the side tables inspired by the dance of friendship. Their contrasting heights symbolize companionship, while their brass accents mimic T’boli jewelry.

Explaining the name behind the side tables, she quipped: “I just want to be bakla with it and make it besh! Wala namang explanation d’yan.”

According to her, there are a lot of personality and colors in her pieces. The brand usually has more natural and muted colors, while her pieces are more colorful and expressive. So the collaboration, she said, is a marriage between her use of colors and the brand’s ethos for mindful design.

“And even the colors of my Kapit-Bisig bookshelf, there’s that woven textile, because I love weaves myself, but then it has pops of color.”

For this shelving unit, she said, “I imagine the different platforms as different generations of women with woven details. Traditionally, weaving is passed down from women. So it’s just a nod to that.”

Another kudos to women is the Pinay accent chair: “Usually, when someone thinks of a Filipina, the Filipiniana, we think of the Baro’t Saya sleeve, so you see those curves reflected as well in that piece.”

The pieces are now available in the company’s physical and online stores.

Owning a piece from her collection, she said, “Is a piece to be proud of, a piece made by Filipino artisans.”

“It’s really a showcase of Filipino skill. Me as a designer, I’m just the idea, but the execution, the materials, it’s all created in Pampanga. And also it sustains livelihood for the artisans there. So owning a piece can make you proud that you put your money into a place that goes back to our community.” — Photos by Deni Bernardo, Genteelhome; video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin