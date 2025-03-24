Not ‘munisipyo,’ Sandiganbayan!: Kris Bernal reacts to people’s impression of her new house

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal shared her reaction to people describing her new family home as resembling a municipal hall or “munisipyo.”

In an interview with Philstar.com and other press at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City, the “StarStruck” winner shared the real concept and design behind Casa Choi, the new home being built for her, husband Perry Choi and their baby.

“Actually, ang tagal na nu’ng bahay! Before pandemic pa, pina-plano na namin ‘yan. But because hindi namin alam kung sa’n namin gusto – sa south, sa north. Siguro naka-tatlo kaming ocular ng locations na umabot sa may tatlong designs… Tapos finally, nagsettle kami sa south kasi mas tahimik, mas chill,” she said.

According to her, she and Perry have been saving for their baby and the house.

“Ever since, nakatira ako sa condo since becoming married, so ngayon, mas gusto ko ng more space talaga kasi for the baby kasi ang daming gamit ng baby. Parang para sa kanya talaga ‘yung bahay. May malaki s’yang playroom, malaki s’yang bed. Parang naging family-oriented na ‘yung vision ko.”

The more than 700 square-meter house spans from the basement to the third floor.

“Kasi before, nu’ng pinaplano namin ‘yung house, gusto ko, malapit sa’kin ‘yung gym… ‘yung walk-in closet ko, gusto ko two floors. Ngayon, puro sa baby. Ayaw ko na magkaro’n ng office. ‘Yung office, playroom na lang ni baby.”

According to her, she and Perry designed the house in collaboration with a designer.

When they posted a sneak peek of the house, she said, she was surprised at how people reacted.

“Nagulat talaga ako, kasi kahit ako nagbabasa ako ng comments. Ano bang masasabi nila, nagustuhan ba nila ‘yung design? Pero for me, hindi pa s’ya tapos talaga… Structure palang, wala pa talaga ‘yung windows, accents, stones, glass... so ang dami pang magbabago,” she said.

She, however, agreed that the house somewhat resembles a municipal hall.

“Mukha s’yang munisipyo talaga kasi ang laki ng entrance ko. Alam mo, parang Sandiganbayan, ang laki talaga, ang taas talaga! Feeling ko ‘yun ‘yung sa arch na napakataas, ‘yun ‘yun eh!”

According to her, it might also because of the glass door that is “sobrang laki” (very big).

“Actually, ‘yun ‘yung nagpamukhang munisipyo pero at the same time, ‘yun din nagpamahal sa bahay na ‘yun.”

Already, her favorite part of the house is the walk-in closet: “Kasi ngayon sa condo, nagkalat lahat ng mga gamit ko. ‘Yung mga bags ko, kailangan ilipat ko na sa family house namin kasi wala nang storage. So excited ako sa walk-in kasi me proper storage na… ’Yung walk-in ko, one room na lang, hindi na s’ya two floors, kasi ‘yung extra room… ginawa ko ring extra room for mga toys n’ya.”

According to her, she has been visiting stores like Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City, which carries Italian brands like Buti, Gianni Chiarini, Biagini, Roberta Pieri, Gina Monroe, BOIS 1920, and Acqua dell’Elba, because she is in the lookout for roomy bags to include in her bag collection for her walk-in closet.

“Before, ‘di ba nauso ‘yung maliliit na bags? Ngayon, ‘di ko nan a-aappreciate ‘yung maliliit na bags, lalo na ‘yung micro… Kasi ang liit ko, so parang bagay sa’kin ‘yung petite bags. Pero now na mommy na’ko, kailangan ko talaga ng malaki, wala na akong pakialam!”

Kris is hoping to move-in to their new house by the third quarter of the year, so she and her family can spend their first Christmas there. — Videos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos