Women's Month: Vania Romoff, Shaira Luna share home design preferences

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Vania Romoff, photographer Shaira Luna, and host-model Kelly Misa shared their preferences in designing a place to call their own.

The three lifestyle personalities were tapped by real estate developer Avida Land Corp., in collaboration with the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), to curate spaces reflecting their lifestyles.

These spaces — designed replicas of different Avida properties — are featured in the "Bespoke" pop-up set up in the Glorietta Activity Center for a limited time, each of them mirroring what the women feel best describes their personality.

The real estate developer's president Raquel Cruz described the pop-up's areas during its launch on March 21 as "various interpretations of living spaces reflecting the changing preferences of today's communities."

Cruz added that her team wants to "give people the life they deserve, with the lifestyle they want."

Romoff curated a space that would be found in Avida Towers Makati Southpoint, which offers "urban chic" condominiums in the city.

As a mother of three kids, Romoff designed her space as if to "look for a sense of calm," adding that design plays a big part in her home and in her line of work.

Related: Ikea hopes for furniture market improvement in 2026

Luna, curating a space similar to the upcoming creative condos of Sentria Storeys Vermosa in Cavite, heavily focused on designing the living room.

Specifically, Luna shared her admiration for high ceilings, which in the mornings allows sunlight to enter the room and inspires the lightings found in her photographs.

Misa had a different design as her space mirrored the future house rooms in Laguna's Crescela Nuvali, which aims to draw residents by being a "family home."

"Designing one's home is a reflection of one's personality," Misa said, which was why her space is filled with earthy tones and grounded furniture but still with elevated elements.

PIID Vice President Cyndi Fernandez-Beltran echoed what Misa said about a home's design reflecting a person's personality to ensure the outcome does not look like another showroom, "You are the hero of your space."

Some interior design features Fernandez-Beltran has noticed that are in season are the blurring of indoor and outdoor as well as the rise of multi-functional spaces.

Fernandez-Beltran also gave some interior design tips, such as starting with a neutral base then layering it with textures like wood and stone. Good lighting can be done by picking the right chandeliers and the location where the sunlight enters. Artworks are also good accents that do not have to be expensive pieces.

RELATED: Feng Shui expert suggests decluttering, water elements for Year of the Wood Snake