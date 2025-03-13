Rotterdam, windmills house tours: iconic Netherlands homes exemplify small space organizing

THE NETHERLANDS — The Netherlands is not the home of Dutch masters Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Vermeer for nothing.

As a center of European art and design, it is also the country of origin of "starchitect" (superstar architect) Marcel Wanders and has been a constant inspiration in the world of design, from its Unesco World Heritage-site Kinderdijk windmills that have been habitable and operational since the 16th century; to the iconic Cube houses of Rotterdam designed by another Dutch "starchitect," Piet Blom.

The following photos show how the Dutch maximize even small spaces:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo This Kinderdijk windmill is still being used as a house

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Built in 1738 and 1740 to keep water out of the polder, Kinderdijk is the biggest concentration of old windmills in the country and are listed as national monuments. The village has been protected since 1993 and it was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1997.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Exterior (left) and a part of the interior of a Kinderdijk windmill house

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo These interior portions of Kinderdijk windmill houses show how cabinets can be transformed into bedrooms.

A Dutch museum showing a portion of a traditional Dutch house that maximizes a wall space into a two-in-one cupboard and bedroom Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

WATCH: Kinderdijk windmill house tour

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Small houses with a garden-like community hall inside an enclosed warehouse that protects the tiny houses from outside elements

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Camper vans for rent as Airbnbs

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo How the space is maximized inside a camper van

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Some of the iconic Cube houses in Rotterdam

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside a Rotterdam Cube house showing how the small space is efficiently divided between the kitchen and the dining area, without compromising the view outside

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The living area inside a Rotterdam Cube house

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

