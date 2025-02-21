Kenneth Cobonpue opens new BGC showroom with cafe-lounge, Ronald Ventura's gallery

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuano furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue began a new chapter in his esteemed career by opening a new showroom in Bonifacio Global City, following the closure of his long-time Metro Manila showroom in Makati.

The new two-storey showroom located right beside Grand Hyatt Manila Residences in Taguig City is adjacent to the new Fable Cafe + Lounge, also owned by Cobonpue, and art space Cloudgrey Gallery.

The lower ground floor of Cobonpue's showroom showcases the designer's newer and more colorful items; while the upper floor has his classic designs that are often in monochrome or beige colors.

At the showroom's media launch last February 19, Cobonpue quipped that people still lean toward purchasing his classic items, encouraging guests to visit the entire area by taking the stairs or elevator.

Related: Minotti reopens expanded BGC showroom

Aiding in the experience is Fable, the designer's first restaurant in Metro Manila, which he initially envisioned as a place for aspiring clients to sip on coffee while exploring his showroom.

The cafe is filled with Cobonpue's whimsical designs, much like his showroom, and is inspired by the bedtime stories his mother told him many years ago.

Completing the new space is Cloudgrey Gallery, which came about after Cobonpue spoke with artist Ronald Ventura about the possibility of having an adjacent gallery to the showroom.

Curated by another artist Rueel Caasi, the gallery now opens with a program aimed at nurturing artistic talent, facilitating dynamic dialogues, and contributing to the evolution of contemporary art, particularly from Southeast Asia.

RELATED: Ikea hopes for furniture market improvement in 2026