Liza Soberano's Los Angeles apartment safe from fires, now living with dog Yuna

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is enjoying her new life living in Los Angeles, and so is her Samoyed named Yuna.

Liza sat down with members of the media last February 6 in Makati following the launch of pet wellness brand Dr. Shiba's new product Kind Kibble for dogs.

The actress told Philstar.com her apartment in Los Angeles was four blocks away from one of the fires that ravaged the city but was not damaged. Liza also shared that living with Yuna again was a tough adjustment.

"I don't know about Yuna, she seemed to really enjoy right away. I would say the flight was tough, I probably would never do it again," Liza said with a laugh.

The difficulty in the move was Yuna, a medium-sized dog, who needed to be active and potty-trained again.

Liza said back in the Philippines, Yuna would answer nature's call whenever there was grass. The actress made the mistake of putting fake turf in her apartment's balcony.

"She started going everywhere in the house for the first few weeks so I was cleaning after her every day... fun," Liza laughed again, but assured Philstar.com that Yuna got the hang of it after six months.

