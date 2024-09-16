Planning a bathroom upgrade? INAX at AllHome now offers flexible payment terms

(From left) INAX S600 Collection, INAX Aqua ceramic toilets and wash basins and INAX exposed shower systems and single-hole faucets

MANILA, Philippines – Are you planning to upgrade your bathroom but are worried about the expensive cost of renovation? INAX the leading sanitary brand in Japan, makes bathroom renovation easier and cost-friendly as it offers flexible payment terms on select INAX products available at all AllHome stores nationwide, until December 31.

Avail of the three-month installment scheme at a 0% interest rate simply by making at least P10,000 worth of purchase of INAX products using any of the participating credit card brands such as Security Bank, BDO, Union Bank, BPI, Metrobank, Eastwest, Maybank, AUB, BOC, PNB, RCBC and HSBC.

Make your dream Japanese bathroom come true by purchasing popular INAX products, including the S600 Collection–the ultimate combination of traditional Japanese design and modern sensibilities and innovation.

The collection includes Satis G Integrated Spalet, one-piece water closet, cerafine vessel wash basins, regular wash basin, regular and extended basin mixer, intelligent control shower system, freestanding bathtub and bath filler, and wall-hung commercial water closet.

You can also avail of flexible payment terms when you purchase the S400 Collection which is carefully designed to create a light and easy atmosphere in your bathroom. The collection includes one-piece water closet, close-coupled water closet, manual spalet seat, regular wash basin, regular basin mixer and exposed shower systems.

Lastly, the Satis Integrated Shower Toilet (Satis G Black or Satis G White) which comes with an array of innovations to prevent odors and keep the bathroom hygienic to make the bathroom experience comfortable.

So head over to your nearest AllHome branch to start customizing your bathroom according to your own terms with the INAX promo which will run for a limited time only.

For more updates on INAX, visit www.inax.com.ph and follow @INAXPhilippines on Facebook and @inax.philippines on Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from INAX. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.