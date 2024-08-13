'Di ako artista dito': Kaye Abad on lying low from showbiz, settling in Cebu

Now based in Cebu, Kaye Abad is a doting and loving wife to husband Paul Jake Castillo and their children Joaquin and Iñigo

MANILA, Philippines — Kaye Abad said she has always dreamed of being a mother and taking care of her children, and she is living that life in Cebu City, away from the glaring spotlight and public scrutiny.

The former teen star confided her thoughts on living in Cebu and leaving behind a thriving showbiz career in the name of love during her interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila for the latter's YouTube vlog.

Kaye was with her husband, Cebuano Paul Jake Castillo, who is no stranger to showbiz. Paul Jake was a housemate in one of the earlier editions of "Pinoy Big Brother."

Their paths crossed as co-stars in the 2010 afternoon drama "Alyna." Kaye played a major role, while Paul Jake was among the supporting cast members.

Prior to entering showbiz, Paul Jake was known in Cebu as part of the well-off family that owns the popular liniment brand Efficascent Oil.

Kaye said she has never left showbiz, she was just lying low. In fact, she recently reunited with her "Tabing Ilog" co-stars Patrick Garcia and Paolo Contis for their reunion Netflix film "A Journey."

While she said that she had to sacrifice her career back in Manila, where local showbiz studios and networks are headquartered, Kaye does not have any regrets or dilemma about moving to Cebu when she married Paul Jake in 2016.

"Never akong nag-dalawang-isip 'cause it was really my dream to have my own family as early as 18. Sabi ko when I'll have my own family, I think I'll stop acting 'cause I want to concentrate with my family. So, at least ngayon, hindi naman ako nag-stop. I'm still here. Nag-lie low lang," Kaye said.

Davila similarly asked Paul Jake if he misses the limelight.

"No, every time na sasabihin ko na parang tama na siguro. I mean, you don't get to be at the top tier anymore. So, I'm like, okay na siguro ito. I'm going back to business."

He added, "One of us had to quit showbiz. Baka mag-hiwalay kami. Daming showbiz nag-hiwalay. Joke lang."

Away from the limelight

Later on in the latter part of the interview, Kaye said she found out how ideal it was for her to live in the Visayan city. She would only get glimpses of Cebu whenever she visited during Sinulog Festival every January.

"I love it here in Cebu. Very laidback, simple life," Kaye said.

She loves its convenience. She lives like most normal people. Kaye drives her kids to school. She does the grocery and goes to the mall by herself.

"'Yung buhay na pinangarap ko, natupad lahat dito. So, pagiging motherhood, pagiging housewife, natupad lahat. Hindi ako artista dito," she said.

She is not afraid to lose her popularity, she replied when Davila asked her about her showbiz fame.

"Mas tahimik. Walang issue. Walang nangingialam," Kaye said.

