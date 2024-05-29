'Home Alone' house back in market for P306 million

MANILA, Philippines — The iconic McCallister house from the first "Home Alone" movie is back on the market for $5.25 million or nearly P306 million.

The 9,126-sq. ft. house was built nearly a century ago in Winetka, Illinois north of Chicago and is being offered by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.

It was last on the market in 2012, eventually selling for $1,585,000 (P92.3 million), marking a 231.2% increase for the new price.

"It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history," said the real estate team, "[A] rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture."

The house still has the Georgia-style brick crib front people will remember from the 1990 movie, but the interior was luxuriously renovated and expanded in 2018.

Changes include some interior walls taken, the attic turned into a light-filled suite with a full bath, and the kitchen now brighter with double islands.

Main features include five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three-car garage, two living rooms and laundry rooms, a conservatory, a movie theather, a gym, an indoor basketball court, and the same wooden stairs Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister rode down on a sled.

The townhouse in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" located in Manhattan's Upper West Side sold for $6.7 million (P390 million) last December.

The original movie follows Kevin accidentally left alone at home by his family during the Christmas holidays and defends the house from burglars using booby traps.

Interested buyers can be assured that no booby traps remain (that we know of).

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, family's new home has elevator, slide, arcade